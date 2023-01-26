JEREMY SAFFER Announces Los Angeles "Daughters Of Darkness" Art Exhibit And Book Signing

Exhibit A Gallery Los Angeles Presents: Jeremy Saffer's "Daughters Of Darkness" Photography Art Show. Opening reception February 4, 6 PM to 12 AM. This is a free event!

R.S.V.P.s welcome - *2 tickets per email (link here). Wearing corpse paint and black attire is encouraged but not required.

The Daughters Of Darkness art show will be available to view and to purchase until February 11, 2023 at the gallery. Any remaining unsold pieces will be available on www.exhibitagallery.com

Jeremy Saffer says, "Daughters of Darkness was the longest form project I've done with over 10+ years in before it was published, so to say I am excited to finally showcase this work that means so much to me in an incredible gallery is a vast understatement. When the book came out mid pandemic we couldn't do a book signing or gallery shows, so finally we are able to do the first in person gallery show and book signing combined. I have teamed up with iconic artist Richard Villa III and his gallery, Exhibit A Gallery, to do something really special. The gallery includes never before seen photos taken from the Daughters of Darkness sessions, but more than half of the pieces are all new work I photographed since the book's release. It will be amazing to see these photos in massively large format and make these pieces available to collectors and fans. Richard and I also collaborated on an incredible piece together which will be available at the gallery show. He is such an incredible artist and it's such an honor to team up with him on this. There will also be both the standard and limited edition versions of the book, 100 free prints for the first 100 people in the door, and some other surprises for what will surely be an incredible night celebrating the beauty in darkness, photography, art, and metal."

About Daughters of Darkness: Daughters of Darkness is a coffee table photographic art book featuring a collection of fine art portraits of women in corpse paint. A nod to black metal and doom album cover art, Daughters of Darkness was photographed over 10+ years, with more than 400 models from all over the world, almost all of which did their own corpse paint and are fans of black metal. Daughters of Darkness features many celebrities, actresses, musicians, and models (some under the cover of corpse painted anonymity) all of whom donned only corpse paint for this book. Photographed by internationally renowned music and fine art photographer Jeremy Saffer, this project combines both his music photography and fine art photography worlds into a single project, which was conceived to capture the memory of flipping though albums in a music store and buying albums based entirely on the albums cover art (which often featured a nude portrait, someone in corpse paint, or both) prior to knowing the music or the band. Like the music that inspired it, Daughters of Darkness shows the duality of finding beauty in dark imagery, and finding darkness within beauty. Daughters of Darkness was released in 2020 via Rare Bird Books and is available wherever books are sold.