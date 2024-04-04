JERRY ABBOTT, Father Of Late PANTERA Legends DIMEBAG And VINNIE PAUL, Dead At 80

Jerry Abbott, father of late Pantera legends Vincent "Vinnie Paul" Abbott and "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott, has passed away at 80 years of age.

Mr. Abbott's close friend, Danny Wood Sr., shared the news via social media last night (Wednesday, April 3) writing, "I'm very sad to tell everyone of the passing of a close friend Jerry Abbott. He died last night in a Denton care giving facility. His Family is having a private Funeral for Family and close Friends with a Memorial Service being planned. Details soon."

In addition to being a country music songwriter and record producer, Jerry Abbott was also Pantera's first manager. He produced the band's albums Metal Magic (1983), Projects In The Jungle (1984), I Am The Night (1985) and Power Metal (1988).