JERRY CANTRELL Announces New Album I Want Blood; Guest Include DUFF MCKAGAN, ROBERT TRUJILLO, MIKE BORDIN; "Vilified" Visualizer Streaming

Jerry Cantrell, one of rock music’s most distinctive musicians, returns with I Want Blood, an album brimming with Cantrell’s signature vocals and guitar-driven melodies, on October 18 via Double J Music.

“This record is a serious piece of work. It’s a motherfucker,” Cantrell says of the infectious collection. “It’s hard, no doubt, and completely unlike Brighten. And that’s what you want, to end up in a different place. There’s a confidence to this album. I think it’s some of my best songwriting and playing, and certainly some of my best singing.”

A preview of I Want Blood comes with today’s release of “Vilified”. The album opener showcases an energy that rivals any of Cantrell’s previous work – powerful, nuanced, and electric - setting the tone for the 45-minute album.

“’Vilified” travels a lot of places in just four and a half minutes,” Cantrell continues. “It’s got a ferocity and really aggressive vibe to it.”

A visualizer for the song can be found below.

I Want Blood, co-produced by Cantrell and Joe Barresi (Tool, Queens of the Stone Age, Melvins), was recorded at Barresi’s JHOC Studio in Pasadena, Calif. The album also features contributions from bass heavyweights Duff McKagan (Guns N’Roses) and Robert Trujillo (Metallica), drummers Gil Sharone (Team Sleep, Stolen Babies) and Mike Bordin (Faith No More), and backing vocals from Lola Colette and Greg Puciato (Better Lovers, ex-Dillinger Escape Plan).

Album pre-orders, which include CD, digital and multiple 2LP variants are available here. Exclusive to the 2LP vinyl versions of I Want Blood are atmospheric, spoken word versions of each song on the album.

I Want Blood tracklisting:

"Vilified

"Off The Rails

"Afterglow

"I Want Blood

"Echoes Of Laughter

"Throw Me A Line

"Let It Lie

"Held Your Tongue

"It Comes

"Vilified" visualizer:

Jerry Cantrell kicks off a North American tour this evening, joining Bush for a seven-week trek across the continent. Dates below:

July

26 - Hayden Homes Amphtitheatre - Bend, OR

27 - BECU Live at Northern Quest - Airway Heights, WA

31 - USANA Amphitheatre - West Valley City, UT

August

1 - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre - Denver, CO

3 - Copeland Park - La Crosse, WI

4 - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park - Indianapolis, IN

6 - McGrath Amphitheatre - Cedar Rapids, IA

7 - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island - Chicago, IL

9 - Nashville Municipal Auditorium - Nashville, TN

10 - Saint Louis Music Park - Maryland Heights, MO

13 - Jacobs Pavilion - Cleveland, OH

14 - Riverbend Music Center - Cincinnati, OH

16 - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre - Sterling Heights, MI

17 - Artpark Outdoor Amphitheater - Lewiston, NY

19 - Budweiser Stage - Toronto, ON

21 - PNC Bank Arts Center - Holmdel, NJ

23 - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena - Atlantic City, NJ

24 - Leader Bank Pavilion - Boston, MA

26 - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre - Charlotte, NC

27 - Red Hat Amphitheater - Raleigh, NC

29 - Daily's Place - Jacksonville, FL

30 - Hard Rock Live - Hollywood, FL

September

1 - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park - Atlanta, GA

4 - Freeman Coliseum - San Antonio, TX

5 - 713 Music Hall - Houston, TX

7 - Choctaw Casino - Durant, OK

8 - Dos Equis Pavilion - Dallas, TX

11 - Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood - Las Vegas, NV

13 - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU - San Diego, CA

14 - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre - Phoenix, AZ

15 - The Greek Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

Jerry Cantrell is an iconic American troubadour, celebrated for his distinctive guitar playing, soulful vocals and profound songwriting. Known for his work in both Alice In Chains and as a solo artist, the Grammy-nominated musician has sold in excess of 30 million albums, has been named one of the greatest guitar players of all time by both Guitar World and Rolling Stone, and has been instrumental in shaping the sound of modern rock music. Over his career, he has released six studio albums with Alice In Chains, three solo full-lengths, has had his music featured in films from Cameron Crowe, Judd Apatow and Ben Stiller and made cameos in “Deadwood” and “Jerry Maguire.”

(Photo - Darren Craig)