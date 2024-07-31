JERRY CANTRELL Debuts Official Music Video For "Vilified" Single

Jerry Cantrell, who recently announced the October 18 release of his new album, I Want Blood, has released a video for the nine-song collection’s debut single, "Vilified".

The Lorenzo Diego-directed clip captures the spirit of the track, and album, which Cantrell discussed in a recent interview: "Sci-fi and the fear of technology has been around a long time, from ‘The Terminator’ to ‘Ex Machina.’ AI is a boogeyman we’ve grown up with, but now we’re living in a time that it’s becoming a reality to more of an extent… it’s part of the conversation of our lives and the world…"

I Want Blood, co-produced by Cantrell and Joe Barresi (Tool, Queens of the Stone Age, Melvins), was recorded at Barresi’s JHOC Studio in Pasadena, Calif. The album also features contributions from bass heavyweights Duff McKagan (Guns N’Roses) and Robert Trujillo (Metallica), drummers Gil Sharone (Team Sleep, Stolen Babies) and Mike Bordin (Faith No More), and backing vocals from Lola Colette and Greg Puciato (Better Lovers, ex-Dillinger Escape Plan).

Album pre-orders, which include CD, digital and multiple 2LP variants are available here. Exclusive to the 2LP vinyl versions of I Want Blood are atmospheric, spoken word versions of each song on the album.

I Want Blood tracklisting:

"Vilified

"Off The Rails

"Afterglow

"I Want Blood

"Echoes Of Laughter

"Throw Me A Line

"Let It Lie

"Held Your Tongue

"It Comes

"Vilified" visualizer:

Jerry Cantrell is out on a North American tour, joining Bush for a seven-week trek across the continent. Remaining dates below:

July

31 - USANA Amphitheatre - West Valley City, UT

August

1 - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre - Denver, CO

3 - Copeland Park - La Crosse, WI

4 - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park - Indianapolis, IN

6 - McGrath Amphitheatre - Cedar Rapids, IA

7 - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island - Chicago, IL

9 - Nashville Municipal Auditorium - Nashville, TN

10 - Saint Louis Music Park - Maryland Heights, MO

13 - Jacobs Pavilion - Cleveland, OH

14 - Riverbend Music Center - Cincinnati, OH

16 - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre - Sterling Heights, MI

17 - Artpark Outdoor Amphitheater - Lewiston, NY

19 - Budweiser Stage - Toronto, ON

21 - PNC Bank Arts Center - Holmdel, NJ

23 - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena - Atlantic City, NJ

24 - Leader Bank Pavilion - Boston, MA

26 - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre - Charlotte, NC

27 - Red Hat Amphitheater - Raleigh, NC

29 - Daily's Place - Jacksonville, FL

30 - Hard Rock Live - Hollywood, FL

September

1 - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park - Atlanta, GA

4 - Freeman Coliseum - San Antonio, TX

5 - 713 Music Hall - Houston, TX

7 - Choctaw Casino - Durant, OK

8 - Dos Equis Pavilion - Dallas, TX

11 - Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood - Las Vegas, NV

13 - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU - San Diego, CA

14 - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre - Phoenix, AZ

15 - The Greek Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

Jerry Cantrell is an iconic American troubadour, celebrated for his distinctive guitar playing, soulful vocals and profound songwriting. Known for his work in both Alice In Chains and as a solo artist, the Grammy-nominated musician has sold in excess of 30 million albums, has been named one of the greatest guitar players of all time by both Guitar World and Rolling Stone, and has been instrumental in shaping the sound of modern rock music. Over his career, he has released six studio albums with Alice In Chains, three solo full-lengths, has had his music featured in films from Cameron Crowe, Judd Apatow and Ben Stiller and made cameos in “Deadwood” and “Jerry Maguire.”

(Photo - Darren Craig)