JERRY CANTRELL On Writing Songs For ALICE IN CHAINS - "If You're Lucky Enough, The Thing That You Have That People Can Recognize Is Your Musical Fingerprint"; Video

In this new video from SiriusXM, Jerry Cantrell of Alice In Chains shares how he writes music for his band, what inspires him, and whether the process is different working alone versus working with other members of the group as he records a new album with Robert Trujillo, Les Claypool, and Rex Brown.

Cantrell recently released a video for "Had To Know", a song from his Brighten album, released in 2021. Watch below.

A message states: "The music video for 'Had To Know' was filmed during our North American Brighten tour, comprised of footage from many great nights on the road. Thanks to Tyler Bates, Greg Puciato, Gil Sharone, Michael Rozon, Jason Achilles, Roger Manning Jr., and George Adrian for a fun run - looking forward to hitting Europe in a couple weeks."

Epiphone, the accessible brand for every stage, presents the new Jerry Cantrell “Wino” Les Paul Custom and the Les Paul Custom Prophecy electric guitars, now available worldwide. The guitars mark the first-ever collaboration between Epiphone luthiers and the legendary singer, songwriter, guitarist, and Alice In Chains co-founder, Jerry Cantrell. The Jerry Cantrell “Wino” and Les Paul Custom Prophecy guitars are available worldwide through authorized Epiphone dealers and via epiphone.com.

Jerry Cantrell and Epiphone worked closely together to bring to life his beloved and renowned Les Paul Custom “Wino” guitar, while the new Les Paul Custom Prophecy is a modern collaboration. Whether you’re writing a song at home, laying it down in the studio, or bringing it to thousands on stage, the Jerry Cantrell “Wino” and Les Paul Custom Prophecy guitars deliver.

The new Epiphone Jerry Cantrell “Wino” Les Paul Custom (pictured above) is inspired by Jerry’s own Gibson Les Paul Custom and features a stunning Dark Wine Red finish. The Jerry Cantrell Les Paul Custom Prophecy (pictured below) comes in a Bone White finish and represents the perfect blend of modern and traditional features. The Epiphone Jerry Cantrell “Wino,” and “Les Paul Custom Prophecy are made to Cantrell’s specifications with his personal touches throughout and are ready to plug in wherever you are.

Explore the new Epiphone Jerry Cantrell “Wino” Les Paul Custom, and the Les Paul Custom Prophecy, in the videos below:

Take a deep-dive into Jerry Cantrell's music career in the Gibson TV “Icons” episode: