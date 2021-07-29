JERRY CANTRELL Releases "Atone" - First Single / Video From Brighten Solo Album

Alice In Chains guitarist and vocalist Jerry Cantrell has released the first single, “Atone”, from his upcoming solo album, Brighten, out October 29th, reports Jon Blistein of Rolling Stone.

“Atone” arrives with a music video, which Cantrell co-directed with photographer musician Jim Louvau, singer/guitarist Greg Puciato, visual artist Jesse Draxler, and photographer Tony Aguilera. The black-and-white clip follows Cantrell as he performs the song and wanders through places like Joshua Tree, the Salton Sea, Phoenix, and Los Angeles.

“As a fan of Ennio Morricone scores and Sergio Leone movies, it’s got a bit of that outlaw vibe, with a cool psycho hillbilly stomp,” said Cantrell of “Atone”. “It’s been kicking around in my head for like 20-plus years, haunting me. Sometimes it takes a while for a good idea to find its best form. Such was the case with ‘Atone.’”

Brighten marks Cantrell’s first proper solo release in nearly 20 years, following his 2002 double album, Degradation Trip Volumes 1 and 2. The new album came after Cantrell played a handful of solo shows in Los Angeles with a unique group of musicians, some of whom later appeared on the album. Cantrell co-produced Brighten with Tyler Bates and longtime engineer Paul Fig. The album’s contributors include Puciato, Gil Sharone, Duff McKagan,, Abe Laboriel, Jr., Michael Rozon, Vincent Jones, Jordan Lewis, Lola Bates, and Matias Ambrogi-Torres.

“It was like an old school '70s record where a multitude of musicians played,” Cantrell said. “So it’s not a set band. I got to make music with a bunch of people I never had before, along with friends like Duff, Tyler, and Gil who I’ve worked with previously.”

