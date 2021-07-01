JERRY CANTRELL Shares Photos From Video Shoot With GUNS N' ROSES Bassist DUFF McKAGAN

Alice In Chains guitarist Jery Cantrell has uploaded some new photos to social media, confirming that he shot a new video this past Sunday (June 27th) with Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan and The Dillinger Escape Plan guitarist/vocalist Greg Puciato

Cantrell: "Here’s a couple better pics than the ones leaked yesterday. May be time to upgrade that phone? Just sayin'..."

Back in October 2020, McKagan and Cantrell wished former US president Jimmy Carter a happy 96th Birthday and highlighted all he’s done to help create a sustainable future for mankind. From putting solar panels on the roof of the White House to pioneering the growing of Empress (Paulownia) trees... which happens to be the wood Duff's guitar is made from in the video.

Photos by Jim Louvau