JERRY CANTRELL Takes You Behind The Scenes Of "Atone" Music Video

Iconic singer, songwriter, guitarist, and Alice In Chains co-founder Jerry Cantrell recently returned with the release of his single "Atone", from his new solo album, Brighten, set for release on October 29.

Get a look behind the scenes and see the making of the video below:

Watch the official video:

Over the past year, Cantrell co-produced Brighten with film composer Tyler Bates (300, John Wick) and long-time engineer Paul Fig. Reflecting a classic spirit, they welcomed a dynamic cast of supporting players, including drummers Gil Sharone and Abe Laboriel, Jr. (Paul McCartney), pedal steel master Michael Rozon, Vincent Jones on piano, Wurlitzer, and organ. Other rock legends added to the fun of this LP, including Duff McKagan (Guns N’ Roses, Loaded) on select bass tracks, Greg Puciato (Dillinger Escape Plan) handling all of the background vocals and Joe Barresi (Tool, Queens of the Stone Age) overseeing the mixing of Brighten.

Together, they recorded eight originals and the LP closes with an approved-by-Elton cover of his classic "Goodbye" as the finale. “’Madman Across The Water’ is one of my favourite records of all time,” he exclaims. “Out of respect to Elton, I wouldn’t include it unless he said it was okay. He’d played piano on ‘Black Gives Way To Blue’, which I wrote for Layne, so I reached out to Elton, he listened to it, and told me “You should absolutely use it.” I got the signoff by the man himself. I couldn’t think of a better way to close the record!”

Brighten is available for pre-order everywhere now and will be offered in an exclusive bone with gold splatter colour 180-gram vinyl via Jerry’s webstore. Limited signed CDs will also be available in the webstore for pre-order.

Pre-order / pre-save the new album here.

Tracklisting:

"Atone"

"Brighten"

"Prism Of Doubt"

"Black Hearts And Evil Done"

"Siren Song"

"Had To Know"

"Nobody Breaks You"

"Dismembered"

"Goodbye"

The Cast of Players on Brighten:

Jerry Cantrell – Guitar, bass, vocals, keys

Greg Puciato – Background vocals

Duff McKagan – Bass

Gil Sharone – Drums

Abe Laboriel Jr. – Drums

Tyler Bates – Strings, percussion, guitar

Vincent Jones – Piano, keys, & strings

Jordan Lewis - Piano

Michael Rozon – Pedal steel

Lola Bates – Background vocals

Matias Ambrogi-Torres – Strings