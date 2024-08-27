JERRY CANTRELL Throws First Pitch, Performs US National Anthem At Cleveland Guardians Vs. Chicago Cubs Game; Video

Alice In Chains guitarist, Jerry Cantrell, threw the first pitch and performed the US national anthem with touring guitarist Zach Throne at the Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago Cubs game at Progressive Field in Cleveland on August 12. Video can be viewed below:

Cantrell will release his new album, I Want Blood, on October 18. The album, co-produced by Cantrell and Joe Barresi (Tool, Queens of the Stone Age, Melvins), was recorded at Barresi’s JHOC Studio in Pasadena, Calif. The album also features contributions from bass heavyweights Duff McKagan (Guns N’Roses) and Robert Trujillo (Metallica), drummers Gil Sharone (Team Sleep, Stolen Babies) and Mike Bordin (Faith No More), and backing vocals from Lola Colette and Greg Puciato (Better Lovers, ex-Dillinger Escape Plan).

Album pre-orders, which include CD, digital and multiple 2LP variants are available here. Exclusive to the 2LP vinyl versions of I Want Blood are atmospheric, spoken word versions of each song on the album.

I Want Blood tracklisting:

"Vilified

"Off The Rails

"Afterglow

"I Want Blood

"Echoes Of Laughter

"Throw Me A Line

"Let It Lie

"Held Your Tongue

"It Comes

"Vilified" video:

"Vilified" visualizer:

Jerry Cantrell is out on a North American tour, joining Bush for a seven-week trek across the continent. Remaining dates below:

August

27 - Red Hat Amphitheater - Raleigh, NC

29 - Daily's Place - Jacksonville, FL

30 - Hard Rock Live - Hollywood, FL

September

1 - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park - Atlanta, GA

4 - Freeman Coliseum - San Antonio, TX

5 - 713 Music Hall - Houston, TX

7 - Choctaw Casino - Durant, OK

8 - Dos Equis Pavilion - Dallas, TX

11 - Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood - Las Vegas, NV

13 - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU - San Diego, CA

14 - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre - Phoenix, AZ

15 - The Greek Theatre - Los Angeles, CA