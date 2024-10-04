JETHRO TULL Announce Deluxe Edition Of The Jethro Tull Christmas Album: Fresh Snow At Christmas; Video Trailer

Jethro Tull's relationship with the Christmas season goes all the way back to the legendary band's early days. Now it's to be renewed for modern-day admirers and longtime fans alike, with the release of an expanded and remixed edition of 2003's The Jethro Tull Christmas Album via InsideOutMusic on December 6.

Under the title The Jethro Tull Christmas Album: Fresh Snow At Christmas, the bands 21st studio album has been remixed from the original masters by Bruce Soord (The Pineapple Thief), as well as being given the surround sound treatment in both Dolby Atmos & 5.1. The limited deluxe 4CD + Blu-ray book-set collection features all-new artwork, as well as live material, and includes the following across its 5 discs.

- CD1: Original Album Mixes

- CD2: 2024 Remixes by Bruce Soord

- CD3: Christmas Live At St. Bride’s 2008 (newly remixed by Bruce Soord)

- CD4: The Ian Anderson Band Live At St. Bride’s 2006 (previously unreleased)

- Blu-ray: Dolby Atmos, 5.1 Surround Sound & High Resolution Stereo Mixes of The Jethro Tull Christmas Album, as well as High Resolution Stereo Mixes of both live recordings

As well as this, the album will be released on vinyl for the very first time, as a Gatefold 180g 2LP featuring the 2024 remixes. Pre-orders are available here.

The Jethro Tull Christmas Album included new interpretations of no fewer than seven Tull songs, including their first to be inspired by the holiday, 1968's much-loved "A Christmas Song". That Anderson composition, which opened with lyrics interpolated from "Once in Royal David's City", was the B-side of the band's first UK chart single, "Love Story".

"Some of the tracks are not necessarily Christmas songs; they're more seasonal so that gives a broader window," says Ian. "And then there are a couple of them that I quite often play in the middle of summer and say, 'It'll soon be Christmas - it's in the diary. So let's kick it off now.' And that's part of what I've done over the years since October of 1968 when I went into record 'A Christmas Song. 'So, yes - it goes back a long way."

"A Christmas Song" was joined on the album by reworkings of such pieces as Tull's 1976 festive hit "Ring Out Solstice Bells"; "Weathercock", first heard on 1978's Heavy Horses; and "Another Christmas Song", from 1989's Rock Island. Also among the re-recordings was J.S. Bach's "Bourrée", another longtime live favourite, inimitably imagined by Ian.

"Part of the joy of redoing those things," he says, "is that you can...not necessarily recreate, but you can keep all the essential elements of the song and maybe declutter it a little bit and give it a fresh look, but essentially still staying faithful to the original arrangements."

The Jethro Tull Christmas Album was their last studio set to feature longtime guitarist Martin Barre, who composed its pretty closing instrumental "A Winter Snowscape". Also featured on the album were keyboard and accordion player Andrew Giddings, bassist Jonathan Noyce and drummers Doane Perry and James Duncan. Anderson compositions making their debut included the opening "Birthday Card At Christmas" and "First Snow On Brooklyn", while traditional pieces such as "God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen" and "We Five Kings" were interpreted alongside Fauré's "Pavane".