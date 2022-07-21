JETHRO TULL Premier Music Video For "Mine Is The Mountain"

British progressive rock luminaries, Jethro Tull, released their first studio album of new material in over 18 years, The Zealot Gene, earlier this year via InsideOutMusic.

With the band now back out on the road in Europe, they recently added the fan-favourite new track, "Mine Is The Mountain" to their live set. To celebrate, a new video for the track has been commissioned, created by Tom Hicks who previously did the clip for "Shoshana Sleeping".

Of the track, Ian Anderson comments: “'Mine Is The Mountain' is, perhaps, a late-life partner to the Aqualung album song 'My God'. I had, as usual, a strong visual reference at the core of the lyrics. A miserable, committed trudge up Mount Sinai by Moses to face an angry maker before he must deliver the goods to his followers below is a powerful image, best imagined unless you are a wilderness trekker and much younger than I.”

The Zealot Gene is available in the following formats:

- Special Edition Digipak CD

- Gatefold 2LP+CD+LP-booklet

- Limited 2CD+Blu-ray Artbook

- Limited Deluxe 3LP+2CD+Blu-ray Artbook

Order here.

The Zealot Gene tracklisting:

"Mrs. Tibbets"

"Jacob's Tales"

"Mine Is The Mountain"

"The Zealot Gene"

"Shoshana Sleeping"

"Sad City Sisters"

"Barren Beth, Wild Desert John"

"The Betrayal Of Joshua Kynde"

"Where Did Saturday Go?"

"Three Loves, Three"

"In Brief Visitation"

"The Fisherman Of Ephesus"

"The Zealot Gene" video:

"Sad City Sisters" video:

"Shoshana Sleeping" video:

Jethro Tull have a busy live schedule over the next few months, visiting countries across Europe. Find the full list of dates here.

The band currently consists of:

Ian Anderson - Flute, acoustic guitar, harmonica, vocals

Joe Parrish-James – Guitar

Florian Opahle - Guitar (album only)

Scott Hammond – Drums.

John O’Hara - Piano, keyboards and accordion

David Goodier - Bass guitar