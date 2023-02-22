JETHRO TULL Release "The Navigators" Single From Upcoming RökFlöte Album; Official Music Video Streaming

Jethro Tull recently announced the release of their 23rd studio album, RökFlöte, on April 21 via Inside Out Music.

Following 2022’s The Zealot Gene, the band's first album in two decades, Ian Anderson and the band are returning with a 12-track record based on the characters and roles of some of the principle gods of the old Norse paganism, and at the same time exploring the 'RökFlöte’ - rock flute - which Jethro Tull has made iconic.

Today, the band are pleased to launch the second single from the album, "The Navigators". Appearing as a special single edit version, mixed by Bruce Soord (The Pineapple Thief), you can watch the video (created by Christian Rios) below. The lyrics for this track explored the Norse god Njord, who was the god of wealth, fertility, the sea and seafaring.

RökFlöte will be available in several different formats, including two limited deluxe formats that include bonus demo material, extensive liner notes & a blu-ray featuring Dolby Atmos, 5.1 surround sound, alternative stereo mixes by Bruce Soord (The Pineapple Thief), as well as a bonus track and in-depth interview with Ian Anderson. The album will also be available digitally in the spatial audio formats Dolby Atmos & Sony 360 RA.

Formats:

- Ltd Deluxe Dark Red 2LP+2CD+Blu-ray Artbook incl. 2 x art-prints

- Ltd Deluxe 2CD+Blu-ray Artbook

- Special Edition CD Digipak

- Gatefold 180g LP+LP-booklet

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Voluspo"

"Ginnungagap"

"Allfather"

"The Feathered Consort"

"Hammer On Hammer"

"Wolf Unchained"

"The Perfect One"

"Trickster (And The Mistletoe)"

"Cornucopia"

"The Navigators"

"Guardian’s Watch"

"Ithavoll"

"Ginnungagap" video:

Lineup:

Ian Anderson - Flute, acoustic guitar, harmonica, vocals

David Goodier - Bass guitar

John O’Hara - Piano, keyboards and accordion

Scott Hammond - Drums.

Joe Parrish-James - Guitar

(Photo - Assunta Opahle)