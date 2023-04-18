JETHRO TULL To Embark On "The Seven Decades" US Tour This Summer

Jethro Tull have announced a number of US tour dates, stretching from August 18 to November 4. Tickets for "The Seven Decades" tour go on sale on Friday, April 21 at 10 AM, local time. The dates are listed below, and you can check jethrotull.com/tour-dates for more info.

Tour dates:

August

18 - Ravina Festival - Highland Park, IL

19 - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park - Indianapolis, IN

20 - Rose Music Center at The Heights - Huber Heights, OH

22 - PNC Pavilion at Riverbend - Cincinnati, OH

24 - Wolf Trap - Vienna, VA

September

26 - The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park - San Diego, CA

27 - Greek Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

29 - Thunder Valley Casino Resort – The Venue at Thunder Valley - Lincoln, CA

30 - The Mountain Winery - Saratoga, CA

October

1 - Luther Burbank Center for the Arts – Ruth Finley Person Theater - Santa Rosa, CA

27 - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom - Hampton, NH

28 - MGM Music Hall at Fenway - Boston, MA

29 - Mohegan Sun Arena - Uncasville, CT

November

1 - Beacon Theatre - New York, NY

2 - The Capitol Theatre - Port Chester, NY

4 - Palace Theatre - Albany, NY

Jethro Tull are set to release their 23rd studio album, RökFlöte, on Friday, April 21, via Inside Out Music.

Following 2022’s The Zealot Gene, the band's first album in two decades, Ian Anderson and the band are returning with a 12-track record based on the characters and roles of some of the principle gods of the old Norse paganism, and at the same time exploring the 'RökFlöte’ - rock flute - which Jethro Tull has made iconic.

RökFlöte will be available in several different formats, including two limited deluxe formats that include bonus demo material, extensive liner notes & a blu-ray featuring Dolby Atmos, 5.1 surround sound, alternative stereo mixes by Bruce Soord (The Pineapple Thief), as well as a bonus track and in-depth interview with Ian Anderson. The album will also be available digitally in the spatial audio formats Dolby Atmos & Sony 360 RA.

Formats:

- Ltd Deluxe Dark Red 2LP+2CD+Blu-ray Artbook incl. 2 x art-prints

- Ltd Deluxe 2CD+Blu-ray Artbook

- Special Edition CD Digipak

- Gatefold 180g LP+LP-booklet

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Voluspo"

"Ginnungagap"

"Allfather"

"The Feathered Consort"

"Hammer On Hammer"

"Wolf Unchained"

"The Perfect One"

"Trickster (And The Mistletoe)"

"Cornucopia"

"The Navigators"

"Guardian’s Watch"

"Ithavoll"

"Hammer On Hammer" video:

"The Navigators" video:

"Ginnungagap" video:

Lineup:

Ian Anderson - Flute, acoustic guitar, harmonica, vocals

David Goodier - Bass guitar

John O’Hara - Piano, keyboards and accordion

Scott Hammond - Drums.

Joe Parrish-James - Guitar

(Photo - Assunta Opahle)