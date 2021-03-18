JETHRO TULL To Release First New Album In Nearly 20 Years, The Zealot Gene; Silent Singing Lyric Book Available In June

Ian Anderson is prepping a new book, Silent Singing, that compiles all his lyrics, from 1968’s This Was to Jethro Tull’s as-yet-unreleased new album, The Zealot Gene, reports Rolling Stone. The book, out in June, is now available for pre-order.

“There’s a line in [‘The Zealot Gene’], the title track, which says, ‘Bee buzzing in your bonnet/and a wasp right up the bum/a V8 under hood/a cocked hammer under thumb,'” Anderson tells Rolling Stone. “It’s about getting your knickers in a twist, we would say. Getting hot and bothered and agitated. I’m not a Twitter guy at all, but ‘we know who’ is the arch Twitterer of recent years, which was both a success and ultimately his downfall. It’s that kind of vehemence or zealotry, which comes with a point of view and wanting to indoctrinate people with a very polarized and divisive view. There’s a little bit of that in all of us. We all have that capability.”

The Zealot Gene will be Tull’s first album in nearly 20 years, their last being a Christmas album that arrived in 2003. Anderson has been steadily releasing solo records in the interim though, with Homo Erraticus arriving in 2014. The musician says he doesn’t know when Tull’s new album will be released, but he’s about three-quarters of the way through recording it (the band started working on it in 2017). The lyrics to the songs from The Zealot Gene will still be included in Silent Singing though, despite not being officially released at the time of publication.

Read more at here, and find more details for the Silent Singing book below.

Silent Singing: The complete collected lyrics with photographs by Ian Anderson

For the first time, Jethro Tull founder, singer, songwriter and photographer Ian Anderson has gathered together the complete lyrics from all of the Tull and solo albums in one volume. Illustrated throughout with new, previously unpublished photographs taken by Ian to accompany certain lyrics, Silent Singing is available in three distinct, deluxe editions.

