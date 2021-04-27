JIMI HENDRIX – 1962 Fender Jazzmaster, Used Marshall Amplifier Up For Sale

Reverb.com has put up for sale a Jimi Hendrix played and owned 1962 Fender Jazzmaster and a Marshall Super Lead 100 amplifier. The guitar is on sale for $750,000 while the amp is going for $350,000.

A description of the amp reads: “Jimi used the amp on stage from April, 1969 and during his summer 1969 concerts: Rainbow Bridge Vibratory Color Sound Experiment July ‘69, Woodstock Music and Art Fair August ’69, Isle of Wight August ‘69 and Open Air Love & Peace Festival in Fehmarn, Germany September ‘70. These were the largest and most famous shows Jimi used this Marshall. Jimi also used this Marshall amp for rehearsals and to record the legendary Band of Gypsys. Head chief of Marshall Heritage and archive services at Marshall HQ in Bletchley, England, Mr. Phil Wells, and Inspected this amp, letter from Marshall included in sale.”

A description of the guitar reads: “Jimi Hendrix owned and played 1962 Fender Jazzmaster and used it with the Isley Brothers and Little Richard. Early days NYC, Circa 1964, 1965.”

