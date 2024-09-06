JIMI HENDRIX - Authorized "Jimi" Documentary In Works From BAO NGUYEN

Deadline is reporting that on the heels of three Emmy nominations for his most recent documentary, The Greatest Night In Pop, Bao Nguyen has entered production on Jimi, an authorized, feature-length doc on the meteoric rise of rock star Jimi Hendrix for Double Agent (Asif Kapadia’s 2073), Network Entertainment (Brats, Sidney), and Experience Hendrix.

The origin story watches as 23-year-old unsung sideman Jimmy James arrives in the Swinging London of 1966 and quickly establishes himself as “Jimi Hendrix,” blowing away the luminaries of the era with his virtuosic technique. Within a year, Hendrix is catapulted back to the U.S. for his breakout psychedelic performance at the Monterey Pop Festival, exploding into the most iconic guitar player in the history of popular music. Through newly commissioned interviews, never-before-seen photos and meticulously curated and restored archival footage, as well as the immortal Hendrix tracks that dominated the charts, Jimi will tell the story of a transformational period in music history when Hendrix set the world — and his guitar — on fire.

Producers are Network Entertainment’s Derik Murray, Dana O’Keefe for Double Agent, and Janie Hendrix. Exec producers are Yariv Milchan, Natalie Lehmann, Teddy Schwarzman, Michael Heimler, Brian Gersh for Network Entertainment, Colin Smeeton and Matthew Gross for Authentic Studios, and Ryan Beedie for Beedie Investments.

Read more at Deadline.

Jimi Hendrix didn’t just play guitar; he took the guitar to places no one else had ever gone before. He is the most innovative guitarist of all time, and his influence is woven into the very fabric of music history, reminding us that the guitar is more than an instrument - it’s a voice.

Now, in partnership with Gibson Custom and the Hendrix family, Epiphone are proud to introduce the Jimi Hendrix “Love Drops” Flying V, an Inspired by Gibson Custom recreation of the Gibson guitar that Jimi played extensively from 1967-1969.

Originally a Sunburst, Jimi Hendrix customized his Ebony-refinished Gibson Flying V with psychedelic graphics that he hand-painted, which are recreated here. The Jimi Hendrix “Love Drops” Flying V, available in both right-handed and left-handed versions, features an Inspired by Gibson Custom logo and a reproduction of Jimi’s signature on the back of the 1967-style Flying V headstock.

Epiphone Deluxe tuners anchor the strings at the headstock, while a short Maestro Vibrola anchors them at the other end. The electronics are first-rate, with a pair of Gibson Custombucker humbucker pickups. An Epiphone hardshell case with Inspired by Gibson Custom and Authentic Hendrix logos is also included.

Channel the legend and get your Love Drops Flying V here. Watch the video below: