JIMI HENDRIX - Go Behind The Scenes Of "South Saturn Delta" Recording With EDDIE KRAMER And LARRY FALLON; Video

The official Jimi Hendrix YouTube channel has released the clip below, featuring behind-the-scenes video of Producer Eddie Kramer and Music Arranger Larry Fallon documenting the recording process behind the 1968 studio recordings for the song, "South Saturn Delta."

Titan Comics has announced a November 7 release date for the new graphic novel, Jimi Hendrix: Purple Haze, by writer Mellow Brown, DJ Benhameen, and artist Tom Mandrake.

Description: This epic adventure sees the iconic Jimi Hendrix as you’ve never seen him before! The story sees Hendrix embark on a perilous quest to the very center of the universe in search of a magical talisman powerful enough to unlock the incredible latent power of his trademark sound, so that he can free a diverse population starved of rock ‘n’ roll by a tyrannical intergalactic force hellbent on silencing music and enslaving all life. Jimi Hendrix: Purple Haze blends classic sci-fi pulp, and Afro-futurism to craft a psychedelic space odyssey that captures the magic, hope and rebellion that Jimi’s legendary music is known for.