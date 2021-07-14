JIMI HENDRIX - Limited Edition 36" Bobblehead Available For Pre-Order
July 14, 2021, 7 minutes ago
Bobble Boss has announced their officially licensed 36" Jimi Hendrix bobbleheads. Only 69 are being made worldwide, each individually numbered so pre-order while you still can. Also in-stock are Jimi Hendrix Bobble Buddy Bobbleheads, Jimi Hendrix Stickers and Jimi Hendrix Bobblehead Ornaments.
Collectible Bobbleheads are:
- Hand-sculpted & 100% Hand-painted
- Officially Licensed by Hendrix Experience LLC
- Come in Full Color Collectors' Box
- Must have for Bobblehead Collectors
- Awesome for the Holidays!