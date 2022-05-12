JIMI HENDRIX - Limited Edition Rock Iconz Statue Available Now

May 12, 2022, 9 minutes ago

news riff notes jimi hendrix

Knucklebonz has announced that the limited edition Jimi Hendrix Rock Iconz statue is in stock now and shipping.

All Rock Iconz statues are hand-crafted. This is a fine-arts process where each statue is hand-cast, painted and numbered. The Jimi Hendrix Rock Iconz statue is officially licensed. There are only 3,000 created and sold worldwide. These statues are created in 1/9 scale, making the average height of each approximately 8.5” tall and each statue comes with a certificate of authenticity on the base of the statue.

Order here.

 



