JIMI HENDRIX - New Super7 ReAction Figure Available For Pre-Order

With a gift for mind-bending improvisation, Jimi Hendrix was a captivating performer that provided a unique live performance every time he took the stage.

The latest articulated, 3.75” scale Jimi Hendrix ReAction Figure is inspired by the psychedelic cover art for the US release of The Jimi Hendrix Experience's debut studio album, Are You Experienced, and features the groundbreaking guitarist in a purple and yellow colorway, and comes with an electric guitar accessory with metallic paint detail.

Estimated to ship in November, the figure is available for pre-order now at Super7.com.



