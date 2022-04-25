JIMI HENDRIX - Personally Owned & Studio Played Guitar Up For Auction

Iconic Auctions is currently offering the Alpha and Omega of music memorabilia, coming in the form of a 1967 Fender Stratocaster that was once owned and played in studio by none other than the legendary Jimi Hendrix himself. Accompanied by a letter of provenance from Brian Levine, who manages the estate of Hendrix’s US Manager, Bob Levine, and his trusted long-time assistant Kathy Eberth (Levine). Brian states within his detailed letter recounting the guitar’s relation to Hendrix:

My father arranged Jimi’s studio sessions, locating session musicians and gear, if needed. My father told me that this guitar was used at TTG Studios in Los Angeles, CA, in October of 1968, in jams and recordings for “Calling All The Devil’s Children” which was also called “Devil’s Jam” and “Mr. Lost Soul” also entitled “Mr. Bad Luck” later to be renamed “Look Over Yonder”.

The Hendrix estate has released the recording from this session, which they pinpoint to October 21, 1968 on a release entitled West Coast Seattle Boy: The Jimi Hendrix Anthology. Research into this session shows that Hendrix used a number of guitars during the week-long session, including a black Strat, and Gibson SG, and as pictured, a sunburst Fender Strat.

The guitar itself stands in overall good condition with obvious signs of usage including two cigarette burns on the headstock and assorted areas of wear to the sunburst painted finish as shown. The guitar remains in the same condition it was left when recovered by the Levine’s from Jimi’s New York City apartment after his passing and remains strung backwards to accommodate for Jimi’s left-handed playing technique. Additionally, the guitar is accompanied by the original red bungee-style guitar cord that was included with the case when the guitar was recovered from Hendrix’s apartment.