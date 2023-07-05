JIMI HENDRIX's 1961 Epiphone Wilshire Guitar Up For Sale For $1.25 Million

TMZ is reporting that a rare piece of Jimi Hendrix's music history, the guitar legend's 1961 Epiphone Wilshire guitar, is up for sale through Moments In Time, and the mahogany-bodied instrument has a $1.25 milion price tag attached to it.

Says TMZ: "The piece holds a lot of significance... when Jimi was discharged from the army back in 1962; he traded in his Danelectro for the Wilshire - only paying $65 bucks for it.

Jimi played the Wilshire in his early days with his group, The King Kasuals .. marking it as one of the first guitars in his professional career! The guitar was last seen on the open market back in 2008, and now Moments in Time is selling it on behalf of a private collector."

In other Hendrix news, Titan Comics has announced a November 7 release date for the new graphic novel, Jimi Hendrix: Purple Haze, by writer Mellow Brown, DJ Benhameen, and artist Tom Mandrake.

Description: This epic adventure sees the iconic Jimi Hendrix as you’ve never seen him before! The story sees Hendrix embark on a perilous quest to the very center of the universe in search of a magical talisman powerful enough to unlock the incredible latent power of his trademark sound, so that he can free a diverse population starved of rock ‘n’ roll by a tyrannical intergalactic force hellbent on silencing music and enslaving all life. Jimi Hendrix: Purple Haze blends classic sci-fi pulp, and Afro-futurism to craft a psychedelic space odyssey that captures the magic, hope and rebellion that Jimi’s legendary music is known for.