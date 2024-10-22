JIMMY PAGE 1964 SJ-200: A Legendary Guitar Reborn In Two Limited-Edition Models; Video

Few guitarists have shaped the course of rock history like the legendary Jimmy Page. When recording Led Zeppelin’s iconic debut album, Jimmy’s acoustic guitar of choice was a mid-60s Gibson SJ-200, a defining instrument heard across several tracks on that monumental record.

He later used this same guitar for his brilliant solo performance on the Julie Felix Show in 1970, delivering a masterclass with “White Summer/Black Mountain Side.” These moments remain etched in rock history. Now Gibson Custom, in close collaboration with Jimmy Page, is proud to introduce recreations of the acoustic guitar behind these legendary performances and recordings, the Jimmy Page 1964 SJ-200 and Jimmy Page 1964 SJ-200 Collector’s Edition.

Introducing the Jimmy Page 1964 SJ-200 & 1964 SJ-200 Collector’s Edition Ltd.

Gibson Custom’s famed Murphy Lab light aging techniques were customized for these specific models to aid in recreating the original guitar. Every detail has been thoughtfully rendered to Jimmy Page’s exacting standards and recollection, from the sonic character and wear to the playability and even the vivid Cherry Tea sunburst finish. Each of these very special recreations features highly flamed AAA maple for the back and sides, along with AAA Sitka spruce for the top. The Super Jumbo body has multi-ply binding on the top and back and is slightly deeper than a standard SJ-200 at the neck joint, contributing to its unique sound that’s not quite like any other SJ-200. Jimmy has personally hand-signed the rear of the headstock of every Jimmy Page 1964 SJ-200 Collector’s Edition and played each one using various tunings. In turn, the Jimmy Page 1964 SJ-200 guitar has a personally hand-signed soundhole label.

Only 50 of the 1964 SJ-200 Collector’s Edition models and 100 of the 1964 SJ-200 have been created by the expert luthiers of the Gibson Custom Shop in Bozeman, Montana, and artfully aged by the Murphy Lab as part of this extraordinary limited run honoring both the guitar and the legendary guitarist who made it famous, Jimmy Page.

Learn more here, and watch the video below: