JIMMY PAGE Pays Tribute To Late LED ZEPPELIN Manager RICHARD COLE - "He Was There For The First And Last Concerts Of The Band"

Richard Cole, who was Led Zeppelin's tour manager from 1968 - 1980, passed away on December 2, 2021 following a lengthy battle with cancer; he was 75 years old.

In 1992, Cole published his controversial book, Stairway To Heaven: Led Zeppelin Uncensored. He also worked with other notable artists including: Eric Clapton, Black Sabbath, Lita Ford, Ozzy Osbourne, and Three Dog Night.

Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page took to social media with the following tribute:

"Richard and I went back a long way and he had been recruited by Peter Grant to be tour manager with the Yardbirds Keith Relf, Jim McCarty, Chris Dreja, and myself during our American touring schedule of underground venues. He was with me at the time that band folded and when I formed Led Zeppelin.

From the time of the rehearsals at my home at Pangbourne through to the touring of the USA, we witnessed the phenomena that was Led Zeppelin. He was there for the first and last concerts of the band.

He was a brother and a friend to the end. Goodbye my dear friend. They were special times and so were you."

Led Zeppelin vocalist Robert Plant shared a much more succinct tribute: "Farewell Ricardo...sadly no more tall tales...brave to the end."

(Photo by Dave Benett, courtesy of the official Jimmy Page Facebook account).