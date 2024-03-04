JIMMY PAGE, TONY IOMMI, BRIAN MAY Celebrate Opening Of Gibson Garage London; Official Video Posted

Gibson, the iconic and leading global instrument brand, has shaped sound across generations and genres of music for over a century, becoming one of the most relevant, played, and loved music brands around the world.

On February 22, Jimmy Page, Tony Iommi, Sir Brian May, James Bay, Rosie Frater-Taylor, and more Gibson artists joined the Gibson team and fans to celebrate the opening of the Gibson Garage London, which officially opened to the public on Saturday, February 24. Gibson has shared official video from the event, which can be viewed below.

Music fans lined the streets to get a first glimpse of the Gibson Garage, inside they enjoyed a special “In Conversation” event with legendary guitarist Jimmy Page, as well as live music from the Gibson Garage London stage.

The Gibson Garage is the ultimate guitar experience and destination for music lovers across the globe and the place to explore Gibson’s 130-year music history. The Gibson Garage London marks the first-ever Gibson flagship store outside of the US and follows the successful opening of the Gibson Garage Nashville. The Gibson Garage London is located at 61-62 Eastcastle St, London, UK just off Oxford Street.

At the Gibson Garage London kickoff event, Gibson announced it has entered into a collaborative partnership with one of the most influential musicians in history, Jimmy Page, an icon across all genres of music, art, and culture and co-founder of one of the biggest bands of all time, Led Zeppelin. Being the main music writer in Led Zeppelin, Jimmy leveraged his blues and folk inspirations to orchestrate the pioneering rock sound that became the signature of the band, and revolutionized rock across all of its future variations.

“When I met with Cesar and he explained what the future of Gibson looked like, I knew I needed to be involved. There is a spirit in the place; after seeing the people working at the factories and getting a connection with them, I knew that picking up that Les Paul Custom and the Doubleneck all those years ago was certainly the right decision.” - Jimmy Page

“Jimmy Page deserves a very important chapter in the history of Gibson,” adds Cesar Gueikian, President, and CEO of Gibson. “We think of Jimmy as an ambassador emeritus of guitars and a music trailblazer in the birth and evolution of rock! In many ways, Jimmy is responsible for the success, continued innovation, and evolution of post-Golden-Era Gibson. We are grateful for Jimmy’s trust in the Gibson team, and we look forward to paying tribute to him by bringing this epic collaboration to life.”

With a rich history of craftsmanship and innovation, Gibson has become synonymous with music culture. Inside the Gibson Garage London, visitors can plug in and play more than 300 electric and acoustic guitars across Gibson, Gibson Custom, Gibson Acoustic, Epiphone, and Kramer, explore the entire collection of Maestro pedals, and more across 4,500 square feet of retail space.

At the Gibson Garage London, music lovers can design their own Made-to-Measure guitar inside the Gibson Custom Shop Murphy Lab by selecting a unique guitar top off the wall and choosing the specs inside and out. The Gibson Garage London features a special, dedicated Acoustic guitar room with one of the largest displays of Gibson Acoustic guitars in the entire UK, as well as areas for Epiphone electric, acoustic, and bass guitars, and the biggest display of Kramer guitars in the UK. At the Garage, fans are welcome to pick up and play all things Gibson, Epiphone, Kramer, MESA/Boogie, and Maestro and enjoy a massive display of exclusive Gibson apparel, gifts, and lifestyle items, as well as gear and accessories. Whether you are a seasoned professional musician, a casual guitar player, a beginner, or simply a music fan, the Gibson Garage is the new, must-see music destination in London.

“It’s really great that Gibson have chosen London to create a new Gibson Garage. It’s not your average guitar shop-it’s a place where musicians can go to get inspired. Whatever style of player you may be there’s such a wide variety of guitars to choose from. Enjoy!” - Tony Iommi

“The new Gibson Garage London will be just what we all used to dream a guitar shop should be-a place where a young player can feel welcome and mix with the finest instruments, amps, and ancillary gear-and NOT be told to keep their hands to themselves! It's a new era in Rock - and the Twang is still the Thang!” - Sir Brian May

The Gibson Garage London is located at 61-62 Eastcastle St, London, UK (one block from Oxford Street) and is open daily Monday-Saturday from 10:00-7:00 pm and from 12:00-6:00 pm on Sunday.

(Top photo - Dave Hogan; Jimmy Page photo - Ross Halfin)