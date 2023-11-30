JIMMY PAGE Unveils New Signature Super Dragon Half-Stack Amplifier

Guitar World has shared a report on Led Zeppelin guitar legend Jimmy Page's second Sundragon signature amp, based on Page's go-to modded Marshall, which became the

his #1 studio and stage amp from 1969 onwards.

Page has rekindled his Sundragon brand of signature guitar amps for a new limited-edition offering: the Super Dragon half-stack.

Page: "The Super Dragon is a faithful recreation of my 'Number 1' amp. After recording the first Led Zeppelin record and creating sounds that define rock guitar, I needed an amp capable of reproducing this broad palette of sounds including the light and the shade in the studio and a live setting.

Not only was the volume and tone important but it needed to have enough power to hear the subtlety of various aspects of my guitar playing. I experimented with different amps until hearing about a fellow in the USA named Tony Frank who was modifying Marshall amps. I sent Frank my favorite Marshall, a 1968 Super Bass and the result was exactly what I was looking for. Frank’s modification enhanced the amp’s power and expanded the dynamic range. This amp became the main amp for live shows as well as the principal amp I would rely on in the studio for all Led Zeppelin records from Zeppelin II onwards."

Photo by Sundragon