JIMMY PAGE Visits Welsh Cottage Where LED ZEPPELIN III, IV’s Writing Sessions Occurred

Guitar legend Jimmy Page visited Bron-Yr-Aur, the Welsh Cottage where he wrote with Robert Plant for Led Zeppelin III and IV.

A message on Instagram reads: “It was a beautiful thing to spend time with @jimmypage and his daughter @zofiapage at #bronyraur. What a lovely thing to welcome Jimmy back after more than half a century !!! 😮😊. The sun shone for the visit and hope there will be many more. There is hope yet that our 54th and final Bron Yr Aur band member might just be the greatest living guitarist.”

The Guardian is reporting that Led Zeppelin were approached with the idea of doing an Abba-style avatar act, guitarist Jimmy Page has disclosed.

Well before there was talk of the Swedish pop group’s Voyage concert, the rock band was asked to do “that sort of thing”, Page told an audience at the Hay festival.

However, the musician and music producer said that he and his two surviving bandmates, Robert Plant and John Paul Jones, couldn’t agree, so the project “didn’t really get moving”.

Page said he didn’t think a virtual tour would work for his former band the Yardbirds, but indicated that he thought it might for Led Zeppelin. He also spoke positively about Elvis Presley’s hologram performance. “I bet that was good, but I didn’t see it”, the 78-year-old said.

The Abba show appears poised to be a critical and commercial smash for the band, highlighting the appetite of fans to still enjoy their musical heroes, even in computerized form. The show in London is to run seven times a week until December and the Guardian’s music critic Alexis Petridis described it as “genuinely jaw-dropping … any lingering sense that you’re not actually in the presence of Abba has dissolved.”

But Page admitted to having mixed opinions towards technology’s increasing involvement in music. Music videos, he said, “shut down” the wide variety of music styles that had been emerging, encouraging bands to assimilate to a model that worked well for videos.

