JINJER Announces 2021 Rescheduled North American Headline Tour Featuring Special Guests SUICIDE SILENCE
March 24, 2021, an hour ago
Ukraine's modern metal juggernaut, Jinjer, have unequivocally proven that even while facing a worldwide shutdown, they never stop - continuing to work harder than ever as they earn their reputation as metal’s hottest new export. With streaming counts in the millions and a stellar catalog of critically acclaimed music, the band never tires of distributing their mercilessly heavy, progressive music to the masses.
With this said, it comes as no surprise that Jinjer is ahead of the game on upcoming performance plans too, as they’ve just announced the official rescheduling of their 2020 North American tour, with many new cities added. The tour, dubbed Coming to America 2021, features special guest heavy icons Suicide Silence.
Kicking off in Seattle, WA on October 22, the tour will traverse for over a month - stopping in major cities such as Vancouver, BC, Los Angeles, CA, Chicago, IL, Toronto, ON, Brooklyn NY, Houston, TX and more before ending on December 12 in Phoenix, AZ.
Tickets will become available for pre-sale via Live Nation and local venues this coming Thursday, March 25 at 10 AM local time, with general on-sale starting the following day, Friday, March 26, also at 10 AM local time. Visit jinjer-metal.com for more details and see below for all tour dates. Tickets for all of the original 2020 dates will be honored.
North American tour dates:
October
22 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
23 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater
24 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater
27 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore
28 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
29 - San Diego, CA - SOMA
30 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theater
31 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues
November
2 - Denver, CO - Summit
4 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater
5 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theater
6 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis
7 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
9 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart’s
10 - Ft. Wayne, IN - The Clyde
11 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave II
13 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection
16 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
17 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall
18 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix
19 - Montreal, QC - M Telus
20 - New Haven, CT - Toad’s Place
21 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live
23 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw
24 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA
26 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva
27 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Sound Stage
28 - Charlotte, NC - Underground
30 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues
December
1 - Tampa, FL - Jannus
2 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl
3 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater
4 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
5 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues
7 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
8 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater
9 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
11 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater
12 - Phoenix, AZ - The Pressroom
Jinjer have finally entered the studio to start working on their fourth album on Napalm Records. Given the working title #Jinjer4 by their fans, the band has been intensively writing new material over the past few months and it promises to be their most visionary and impactful release to date.
Bassist Eugene Abdukhanov commented: “Those of you who keep an eye on us must have already heard that Jinjer have been working on new material pretty much since the beginning of the pandemic. It is one of those situations where even the most negative and terrible predicament can sometimes have a positive outcome. Deprived of live touring, we managed to focus all our creativity and frustration and turn it into new songs which are, in my opinion- the best music we have ever written. It's complex but yet catchy as hell, groovy but with such a palette of notes, sounds and most importantly: feelings... this new album might take the whole genre of extreme music to a whole new level and raise the bar of musicality even higher for this band and the metal scene in general.”
The recording sessions are once again taking place at the Kaska Records Studios in Kiev, Ukraine together with highly talented and good friend producer Max Morton.
Check out the first Studio Report below:
Jinjer have also announced a short album release tour in 14 select cities around Europe, together with Swedish special guests and deathcore brutalists Humanity's Last Breath and French cinematic metallers Hypno5e. This package is not only a buffet of some of the most cutting edge bands in metal today but will also be the first chance to hear brand new Jinjer music live. While their Macro World Tour was suddenly cut short in March 2020 - Jinjer did manage to pull off the impossible in September 2020 by doing a short tour of Germany and Switzerland, making them the first Non-European band to cross International borders and successfully tour during the pandemic.
Grab tickets for the European tour, here.
Tour dates:
September
18 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Majestic
19 - Jablonec Nad Nisou, Czech Republic - Eurocentrum
20 - Krakow, Poland - Hype Park
22 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser
23- Rostock, Germany - Mau Club
24 - Potsdam, Germany - Lindenpark
25 - Aarhus, Denmark - Train
26 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje
28 - Reims, France - Cartonnerie
29 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7
30 - Mannheim, Germany - Alte Feuerwache
October
1 - Saarbruecken, Germany - Garage
2 - Cologne, Germany - Euroblast Festival
3 - Strasbourg, France - La Laiterie
(Photo - Alina Chernohor)