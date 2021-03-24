JINJER Announces 2021 Rescheduled North American Headline Tour Featuring Special Guests SUICIDE SILENCE

Ukraine's modern metal juggernaut, Jinjer, have unequivocally proven that even while facing a worldwide shutdown, they never stop - continuing to work harder than ever as they earn their reputation as metal’s hottest new export. With streaming counts in the millions and a stellar catalog of critically acclaimed music, the band never tires of distributing their mercilessly heavy, progressive music to the masses.

With this said, it comes as no surprise that Jinjer is ahead of the game on upcoming performance plans too, as they’ve just announced the official rescheduling of their 2020 North American tour, with many new cities added. The tour, dubbed Coming to America 2021, features special guest heavy icons Suicide Silence.

Kicking off in Seattle, WA on October 22, the tour will traverse for over a month - stopping in major cities such as Vancouver, BC, Los Angeles, CA, Chicago, IL, Toronto, ON, Brooklyn NY, Houston, TX and more before ending on December 12 in Phoenix, AZ.

Tickets will become available for pre-sale via Live Nation and local venues this coming Thursday, March 25 at 10 AM local time, with general on-sale starting the following day, Friday, March 26, also at 10 AM local time. Visit jinjer-metal.com for more details and see below for all tour dates. Tickets for all of the original 2020 dates will be honored.

North American tour dates:

October

22 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

23 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater

24 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

27 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

28 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

29 - San Diego, CA - SOMA

30 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theater

31 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

November

2 - Denver, CO - Summit

4 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater

5 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theater

6 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis

7 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

9 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart’s

10 - Ft. Wayne, IN - The Clyde

11 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave II

13 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection

16 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

17 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall

18 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix

19 - Montreal, QC - M Telus

20 - New Haven, CT - Toad’s Place

21 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live

23 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

24 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA

26 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva

27 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Sound Stage

28 - Charlotte, NC - Underground

30 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

December

1 - Tampa, FL - Jannus

2 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl

3 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater

4 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

5 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

7 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

8 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater

9 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

11 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater

12 - Phoenix, AZ - The Pressroom

Jinjer have finally entered the studio to start working on their fourth album on Napalm Records. Given the working title #Jinjer4 by their fans, the band has been intensively writing new material over the past few months and it promises to be their most visionary and impactful release to date.

Bassist Eugene Abdukhanov commented: “Those of you who keep an eye on us must have already heard that Jinjer have been working on new material pretty much since the beginning of the pandemic. It is one of those situations where even the most negative and terrible predicament can sometimes have a positive outcome. Deprived of live touring, we managed to focus all our creativity and frustration and turn it into new songs which are, in my opinion- the best music we have ever written. It's complex but yet catchy as hell, groovy but with such a palette of notes, sounds and most importantly: feelings... this new album might take the whole genre of extreme music to a whole new level and raise the bar of musicality even higher for this band and the metal scene in general.”

The recording sessions are once again taking place at the Kaska Records Studios in Kiev, Ukraine together with highly talented and good friend producer Max Morton.

Check out the first Studio Report below:

Jinjer have also announced a short album release tour in 14 select cities around Europe, together with Swedish special guests and deathcore brutalists Humanity's Last Breath and French cinematic metallers Hypno5e. This package is not only a buffet of some of the most cutting edge bands in metal today but will also be the first chance to hear brand new Jinjer music live. While their Macro World Tour was suddenly cut short in March 2020 - Jinjer did manage to pull off the impossible in September 2020 by doing a short tour of Germany and Switzerland, making them the first Non-European band to cross International borders and successfully tour during the pandemic.

Grab tickets for the European tour, here.

Tour dates:

September

18 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Majestic

19 - Jablonec Nad Nisou, Czech Republic - Eurocentrum

20 - Krakow, Poland - Hype Park

22 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

23- Rostock, Germany - Mau Club

24 - Potsdam, Germany - Lindenpark

25 - Aarhus, Denmark - Train

26 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje

28 - Reims, France - Cartonnerie

29 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

30 - Mannheim, Germany - Alte Feuerwache

October

1 - Saarbruecken, Germany - Garage

2 - Cologne, Germany - Euroblast Festival

3 - Strasbourg, France - La Laiterie

(Photo - Alina Chernohor)