JINJER Announces 2024 North American Headline Tour Featuring Support from HANABIE. And BORN OF OSIRIS

Hot on the heels of the recent release of their first official live DVD/BluRay, Live In Los Angeles, Ukraine's very own modern metal phenomenon, Jinjer, have just announced what is poised to be one of heavy metal's most in-demand tours of the year. The progressive metal giants have once again set their sights on North America for a massive headline tour, featuring support from fast-rising Japanese metalcore unit Hanabie., and progressive metalcore mainstays Born Of Osiris.

As Jinjer is currently in the studio recording their upcoming fifth studio album, fans can expect to hear a handful of brand new, never-before-heard tracks on the tour. Be among the very first to witness new music! #Jinjer5

Kicking off on September 20 in Sayreville, NJ, the tour will visit many major cities in the US and Canada, coming to an end in Sacramento, CA on October 13 at Aftershock Festival. In addition to Aftershock, the tour will also see Jinjer performing at major festivals such as Metal Injection Festival, Louder Than Life, and the return of the mighty Mayhem Festival. Various ticket presales via Citi, Ticketmaster, Live Nation and more begin today, with general public onsale beginning this Friday, June 14 at 10 AM, local time.

Head here for tickets and more information, and don't miss this colossal juggernaut of a tour this fall.

Jinjer on returning to North America: "It’s finally time for some huge announcements: We’re stoked to report that this September, Jinjer will return to North America with not only two absolutely sick supports: Hanabie and Born Of Osiris! Most importantly we’ll be performing some brand new unreleased songs from our upcoming fifth studio album - just cannot wait to share what we’ve been working on for the last two years. This will be without a doubt a banger of a tour … we’re looking forward to this so much!"

Dates:

September

20 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

21 - Brooklyn, NY - Metal Injection Fest

22 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre

23 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

24 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS

26 - Harrisburg, PA - HMAC

27 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

29 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life

October

1 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

02 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

03 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House Of Blues

04 - North Myrtle Beach, SC - House Of Blues

06 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues

07 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre

24 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

11 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues

12 - San Bernardino, CA - Mayhem Festival

13 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival

(Photo - Lina Glasir)