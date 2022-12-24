JINJER - Fan-Filmed 4K Footage Of Entire Charlotte Show Streaming

Progressive groove metal juggernauts, Jinjer, recently wrapped up their 2022 US headline tour with direct support from hard rock icons and special guests P.O.D. On December 7th they performed at The Fillmore in Charlotte, NC. Fan-filmed video of the entire show is available below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Sit Stay Roll Over"

"Teacher, Teacher!"

"Copycat"

"Home Back"

"I Speak Astronomy"

"As I Boil Ice"

"Judgement (& Punishment)"

"Dead Hands Feel No Pain"

"Vortex"

"Who's Gonna Be the One"

"Sleep of the Righteous"

"Call Me a Symbol"

"Perennial"

"Pisces"

Encore:

"Captain Clock"