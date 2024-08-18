JINJER Live At Summer Breeze 2024; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Set Streaming

On August 15th, Ukranian bashers Jinjer performed at the 2024 edition of Germany's Summer Breeze festival in Dinkelsbühl. You can now watch professionally-filmed footage of the band's full set, courtesy of ARTE Concert.

Setlist:

"Just Another"

"Sit Stay Roll Over"

"Ape"

"Retrospection"

"Someone's Daughter"

"I Speak Astronomy"

"Pisces"

"Perennial"

"Fast Draw" (unreleased new song)

"On the Top"

"Call Me a Symbol"

"Vortex"

Jinjer recently released their brand-new, blistering single, “Someone's Daughter”. The song arrives with a thrilling music video, and is now available on all streaming services worldwide. This surprise track and video are only just a tease of what’s to come very soon from the unstoppable world of Jinjer​​.

By refusing to conform to the heavy metal rulebook, Jinjer has forged a sound that is so uniquely their own that it‘s hard to describe it in words. The ferocity of vocalist Tatiana Shmayluk combined with a sonic rollercoaster of chugging riffs, pulverizing bass lines and intricate drums patterns has gained them over 300M combined streams and views, making Jinjer’s upcoming outputs some of the most anticipated in heavy music.

Over the past 15 years, Jinjer has attained remarkable milestones, touring globally and captivating millions at prestigious festivals. They’ve headlined sold-out shows across Europe and North America, and have thrilled audiences in destinations like Dubai, Philippines, Türkiye, Japan and South Africa. As they continue their journey this year, Jinjer is set to make a major impact on the music scene. The relentlessly hard-working outfit will kick off with appearances at several European festivals this summer, followed by a headline tour across North America. Additionally, Jinjer will support Sepultura in Europe and conclude their tour with a headline run through Latin America.

Tatiana Shmayluk states: "'Someone’s Daughter' is an artistic attempt to cast the light on the inner world of women, who in various scenarios and circumstances, have had to choose a path that was historically made by men. In a world where women are often underestimated and overlooked, they are still powerful heroes who navigate hardship with strength and resilience, unapologetically becoming themselves and breaking barriers in the face of the challenges that face them. 'Someone’s Daughter' celebrates transition from naivety into wisdom, weakness into force, unwavering determination and fearlessness as our mothers, sisters, daughters and wives walk through adversity and fight for better change. These women are often forgotten but they have earned respect. They‘ve earned mine, that's for sure!”

Watch the music video for “Someone's Daughter” below:

Jinjer have once again set their sights on North America for a massive headline tour, featuring support from fast-rising Japanese metalcore unit Hanabie., and progressive metalcore mainstays Born Of Osiris.

Kicking off on September 20 in Sayreville, NJ, the tour will visit many major cities in the US and Canada, coming to an end in Sacramento, CA on October 13 at Aftershock Festival. In addition to Aftershock, the tour will also see Jinjer performing at major festivals such as Metal Injection Festival, Louder Than Life, and the return of the mighty Mayhem Festival.

Head here for tickets and more information, and don't miss this colossal juggernaut of a tour this fall.

Jinjer on returning to North America: "It’s finally time for some huge announcements: We’re stoked to report that this September, Jinjer will return to North America with not only two absolutely sick supports: Hanabie and Born Of Osiris! Most importantly we’ll be performing some brand new unreleased songs from our upcoming fifth studio album - just cannot wait to share what we’ve been working on for the last two years. This will be without a doubt a banger of a tour … we’re looking forward to this so much!"

Dates:

September

20 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

21 - Brooklyn, NY - Metal Injection Fest

22 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre

23 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

24 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS

26 - Harrisburg, PA - HMAC

27 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

29 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life

October

1 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

2 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

3 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House Of Blues

4 - North Myrtle Beach, SC - House Of Blues

6 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues

7 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre

24 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

11 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues

12 - San Bernardino, CA - Mayhem Festival

13 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival