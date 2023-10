Ukranian progressive metalcore experts Jinjer, fronted by Tatiana Shmailyuk, returned to Wacken Open Air 2023 to once again charm the crowd. Check out the pro-shot performances of "Vortex", "Teacher, Teacher" and "Pit Of Consciousness" below.

On July 15th, Jinjer vocalist Tatiana Shmailyuk celebrated seven months of sobriety with an Instagram post. Check it out below.