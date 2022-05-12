JINJER Performs "Ape" At Wacken Open Air 2019; Pro-Shot Video Posted

Ukrainian progressive metal band, Jinjer, performed at the 2019 edition of Germany's Wacken Open Air festival. Watch the band's performance of "Ape" below:

In another clip from the show, the band perform "Words Of Wisdom":

Jinjer recently released new merch designs to help raise funds to support their country. You can read the full statement below:

“Thank you all for your concerned messages and prayers sent to us over the last week, we may not answer but we are reading them and they mean the world to us. As you know, there is war raging through the streets and cities of Ukraine right now. Many people have little or no food or water and are very afraid of what tomorrow may bring. Together with Napalm Records, we’re releasing two new T-Shirt designs to raise funds to be donated to various charities throughout Ukraine to help with medical and food supplies, water and so on. If you cannot donate then please share this or any news related to what's really happening here. Each sale may save somebody’s life in Ukraine. Thank you.“ - Eugene Abdukhanov

100% of proceeds earned from these T-Shirts will be distributed directly to charity organizations of Jinjer's choosing and the band will update you on social media.

You can get both T-Shirts here.

Due to the ongoing war in the Ukraine, Jinjer were forced to cancel all North American tour dates, including their own headline dates, side shows with In This Moment and participation on the Knotfest Roadshow supporting Slipknot. Originally, the tour kickoff was planned for March 16. See below for an updated tour schedule.

Latin American Tour 2022

May

12 - Lima, Peru - Yield Bar

13 - Santiago, Chile - La Cupula

14 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - El Teatro Flores

15 - Montevideo, Uruguay - Complejo Sala Show

17 - Porto Alegre, Brazil - Oculto

18 - Curitiba, Brazil - Tork N' Roll

19 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Carioca Club

20 - Limeira, Brazil - Mirage

21 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Carioca Club

22 - Bogota, Columbia - Broken Tattoo Fest

25 - Panama City, Panama - Hangar 18

27 - Oranjestad, Aruba - Teatro Cas Di Cultura

European 2022

June

10 - Interlaken, Switzerland - Greenfield Festival

11 - Nickelsdorf, Austria - Nova Rock Festival

17 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting

18 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell

19 - Clisson, France - Hellfest Open Air

22 - Rome, Italy - Rock In Roma

23 - Verona, Italy - Rock The Castle

24 - Oslo, Norway - Tons Of Rock

25 - Cartagena, Spain - Rock Imperiumfestival

26 - Spalene Porici, Czech Republic - Basinfire Fest

29 - Lisbon, Portugal - Lav - Lisboa Ao Vivo

30 - Barcelona, Spain - Rockfest Barcelona

July

1 - Viveiro, Spain - Resurrection Fest

2 - Helsinki, Finland - Tuska Festival

8 - Ballenstedt, Germany - Rockharz Open Air

15 - Gaevle, Sweden - Gefle Metal Festival

16 - Bornhoeved, Germany - Blizzarrrd Rock Festival

24 - Selestat, France - Rock Your Brain Festival

27 - Tolmin, Slovenia - Metaldays

August

5 - Villena, Spain - Leyendas Del Rock Festival

7 - Gdansk, Poland - Ergo Arena W/ Slipknot

10 - Josefov, Czech Republic - Brutal Assault

13 - Walton-on-trent, UK - Bloodstock Open Air

19 - Dinkelsbuehl, Germany - Summer Breeze Open Air

20 - Hamburg, Germany - Elbriot Festival

21 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Dynamo Metal Fest

Jinjer is:

Tatiana Shmayluk - Vocals

Roman Ibramkhalilov - Guitars

Eugene Abdukhanov - Bass

Vlad Ulasevich - Drums