JINJER Premier "Wallflower" Music Video

Jinjer will release their new studio album, Wallflowers, this Friday, August 27, via Napalm Records. With their new track, ”Wallflower”, the band prove once again that they can't be pigeonholed by offering a surprisingly tranquil delve into their multi-faceted sound.

The title track not only underlines highly talented vocalist Tatiana Shmayluk's clean and equally bold vocal power, but also supports her convincing, forceful growls and adds a persuasive character of wrath, overwhelming heaviness and pure abrasiveness. The accompanying high-quality music video displays the band's cinematic and audiovisual strength and their ability for impressive metaphors and immediately causes goosebumps at the same time: Socio-critical and precise, Jinjer have reached a new level - lyrically and musically.

Jinjer on the new single/video: “As the director Basil Pereverzev told us, 'Never give up and act in due course with the forces of the reality you have chosen for yourself'... 'Wallflower' is one of a kind. This is a song we have lived through time and time again. Every single note, every percussion hit, every word Tatiana sings is well-thought through and shines. And the story which rolls out in the video is the best compliment to this song. Definitely the most multilayered work we have delivered sonically and visually. We hope that our fans can also relate the video and take something meaningful from it as well.”

Already regarded as one of the most anticipated metal albums of the year, with Wallflowers, Jinjer once again prove their exceptional knack for mixing groove, prog, alternative and experimental influences to create a sound unlike anything that has ever come before it.

Eugene Abdukhanov on the new album: “Growing creatively has always been a major goal for us. The day Jinjer stops reaching for new musical horizons will be our last day as a band. We could have churned out what our peers expected us to do, or produce ‘Pisces’ clones without end, but we’ve never done that and we never will. Instead, we wrote an album whose level of emotions range from the fiercest aggression we’ve ever had, to the most intricate melodies and melancholic vibes you could ever get from our music. We decided to rip apart all possible stylistic boundaries without regard to financial success or competing with our previous albums. Wallflowers is a different kind of album musically and visually. It’s about our identity as a band, as individuals and a clear statement that we are different from most artists… and that it is OK to do your own thing.”

Wallflowers not only presents a methodical and premeditated next step in the band's already imposing career, but moreover, it mirrors the personal adversities they’ve faced due to the worldwide events over the last year. Wallflowers is not only an upgrade to the progressive groove metal sound that all Jinjer fans crave, but also a sonic pressure cooker of technical musicianship, emotional fury and an intense soundtrack befitting the harrowing state of the world today. Hailing from the conflict-ridden Ukrainian region of Donetsk but now calling Kiev their home base, Jinjer truly do not mince words - or riffs - on Wallflowers. Their exceptional precision of modern metal paired with tough as nails attitude has earned them a fiercely loyal, rabid fanbase and massive critical acclaim, making Jinjer one of the most talked about bands today and garnering them many sold out performances across the globe. With nearly all of Jinjer’s releases composed between vans, backstage rooms and constant touring, Wallflowers continues where its predecessor Macro left off, only this time with less distraction and more time to focus on songwriting.

Wallflowers will be available in the following formats for now - more exciting versions will follow next week:

- Deluxe Box (Hand-Numbered Box, Limited Shirt (different sizes available), 7" Black incl. 2 Bonus Tracks, CD Digipak (Sleeve)) - Limited to 1000 Copies (Napalm Mailorder ONLY)

- Righteous Green, Black and White Vinyl (7" White incl. 2 Bonus Tracks, Signed Picture Offsetpaper 12" Booklet, Hand-Numbered Gatefold, Alternative Artwork) - Limited to 400 Copies (Napalm ONLY) - SOLD OUT

- White Vortex Vinyl - Limited to 500 Copies (Napalm RoW/EU ONLY) - SOLD OUT

- Colossal Golden Vinyl - Limited to 500 Copies (Napalm NorAm ONLY) - SOLD OUT

- 1 LP Gatefold Vinyl Black

- MC (White) - Limited to 100 Copies (Napalm Mailorder ONLY) - SOLD OUT

- 1 CD Digipak + Shirt Bundle (Napalm Mailorder)

- 1 CD Digipak

- Digital Album

Tracklisting:

"Call Me a Symbol"

"Colossus"

"Vortex"

"Disclosure!"

"Copycat"

"Pearls and Swine"

"Sleep of the Righteous"

"Wallflower"

"Dead Hands Feel No Pain"

"As I Boil Ice"

"Mediator"

“Mediator” video:

"Vortex" video:

Jinjer is:

Tatiana Shmayluk - Vocals

Roman Ibramkhalilov - Guitars

Eugene Abdukhanov - Bass

Vlad Ulasevich - Drums