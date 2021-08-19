JINJER - Pro-Shot Video Of Entire Alcatraz Festival 2021 Set Streaming

Jinjer performed at the Alcatraz Festival 2021 at Sport Campus Lange Munte in Kortrijk, Belgium on August 14th. Pro-shot video of the band's entire set is available below.

The setlist was as follows:

"On The Top"

"Pit Of Consciousness"

"Judgment (& Punishment)"

"Ape"

"Retrospection"

"Perennial"

"Teacher, Teacher!"

"Jequiti"

"Mediator"

"Vortex"

Jinjer will release their new studio album, Wallflowers, on August 27 via Napalm Records. The band has just released their head-splitting second single, “Mediator”, and a brand-new crushing music video.

The second track cut from the new album demonstrates once again that their unique sonic vision combined with visual attitude is more than peerless. Frenetic drumming combined with technically adept, fast firing bass and guitar attacks, merging with the unmatched mix of Tatiana Shmayluk’s clear vocals, pungent rap-like passages and ferocious growling. The track’s high-quality audiovisual bombardment draws the viewer into the spell of the progressive spectacle and constructs the visual antithesis of the postmodern utopia thematized within the track.

Jinjer on the tone of the new single: “With years getting older, we often realize that the world around us is far from what we expected it to be. Through the eyes of a kid everything seemed way more colorful, better and optimistic, didn't it? When did it all turn wrong? When did it all turn so gray? Is this really the world's fault? Or it is only about us chasing the wrong goals... the wrong careers, ambitions and achievements, rather than embracing one important truth... Rephrasing John Lennon, if one chases something else other than happiness, then they didn't understand life at all …”

Already regarded as one of the most anticipated metal albums of the year, with Wallflowers, Jinjer once again prove their exceptional knack for mixing groove, prog, alternative and experimental influences to create a sound unlike anything that has ever come before it.

Eugene Abdukhanov on the new album: “Growing creatively has always been a major goal for us. The day Jinjer stops reaching for new musical horizons will be our last day as a band. We could have churned out what our peers expected us to do, or produce ‘Pisces’ clones without end, but we’ve never done that and we never will. Instead, we wrote an album whose level of emotions range from the fiercest aggression we’ve ever had, to the most intricate melodies and melancholic vibes you could ever get from our music. We decided to rip apart all possible stylistic boundaries without regard to financial success or competing with our previous albums. Wallflowers is a different kind of album musically and visually. It’s about our identity as a band, as individuals and a clear statement that we are different from most artists… and that it is OK to do your own thing.”

Wallflowers not only presents a methodical and premeditated next step in the band's already imposing career, but moreover, it mirrors the personal adversities they’ve faced due to the worldwide events over the last year. Wallflowers is not only an upgrade to the progressive groove metal sound that all Jinjer fans crave, but also a sonic pressure cooker of technical musicianship, emotional fury and an intense soundtrack befitting the harrowing state of the world today. Hailing from the conflict-ridden Ukrainian region of Donetsk but now calling Kiev their home base, Jinjer truly do not mince words - or riffs - on Wallflowers. Their exceptional precision of modern metal paired with tough as nails attitude has earned them a fiercely loyal, rabid fanbase and massive critical acclaim, making Jinjer one of the most talked about bands today and garnering them many sold out performances across the globe. With nearly all of Jinjer’s releases composed between vans, backstage rooms and constant touring, Wallflowers continues where its predecessor Macro left off, only this time with less distraction and more time to focus on songwriting.

Wallflowers will be available in the following formats for now - more exciting versions will follow next week:

- Deluxe Box (Hand-Numbered Box, Limited Shirt (different sizes available), 7" Black incl. 2 Bonus Tracks, CD Digipak (Sleeve)) - Limited to 1000 Copies (Napalm Mailorder ONLY)

- Righteous Green, Black and White Vinyl (7" White incl. 2 Bonus Tracks, Signed Picture Offsetpaper 12" Booklet, Hand-Numbered Gatefold, Alternative Artwork) - Limited to 400 Copies (Napalm Mailorder ONLY)

- White Vortex Vinyl - Limited to 500 Copies (Napalm RoW/EU ONLY)

- Colossal Golden Vinyl - Limited to 500 Copies (Napalm NorAm ONLY)

- 1 LP Gatefold Vinyl Black

- MC (White) - Limited to 100 Copies (Napalm Mailorder ONLY)

- 1 CD Digipak + Shirt Bundle (Napalm Mailorder)

- 1 CD Digipak

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Call Me a Symbol"

"Colossus"

"Vortex"

"Disclosure!"

"Copycat"

"Pearls and Swine"

"Sleep of the Righteous"

"Wallflower"

"Dead Hands Feel No Pain"

"As I Boil Ice"

"Mediator"

"Vortex" video:

Jinjer is:

Tatiana Shmayluk - Vocals

Roman Ibramkhalilov - Guitars

Eugene Abdukhanov - Bass

Vlad Ulasevich - Drums