Ukranian progressive metalcore bashers Jinjer performed at the Rock Am Ring in Nürburgring, Germany on June 2nd, 2023. Pro-shot video of the band's entire set has been released by festival organizers and can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"Perennial"

"Ape"

"Colossus"

"Call Me a Symbol"

"Vortex"

"I Speak Astronomy"

"Copycat"

"Teacher, Teacher!"

"As I Boil Ice"