JINJER Release "Dead Hands Feel No Pain" Drum Playthrough Video

Progressive groove metal juggernauts, Jinjer, have released a drum playthrough for “Dead Hands Feel No Pain", taken from their latest album, Wallflowers. Watch below:

Jinjer recently announced their 2022 US headline tour, produced by Live Nation, with direct support from hard rock icons and special guests P.O.D. - beginning October 31 in San Diego, CA and ending on December 22 in Los Angeles, CA.

Additional support on select dates will come from rising American metal stars Vended (October 31-November 23), English groove/metalcore force Malevolence, (December 7-December 22), and fellow Ukrainian modern metalcore unit Space of Variations (full tour).

Visit jinjer-metal.com for tickets and more information, and for VIP packages including a photo with the band, t-shirt and more, visit JinjerVIP.com.

Tour dates:

October

31 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues^

November

1 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades^

3 - Denver, CO - Fillmore^

5 - Minneapolis, MN - Fillmore Minneapolis^

7 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues^

9 - St Louis, MO - The Pageant^

10 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live^

11 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall^

13 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues^

14 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's^

15 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom^

17 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore^

19 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian^

20 - Boston, MA - House of Blues^

21 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom^

23 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore^

December

7 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore*

8 - Greensboro, NC - Piedmont Hall*

10 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle*

11 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Hall*

13 - Tampa, FL - Jannus Live*

14 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues*

16 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater*

17 - Austin, TX - Emo's*

18 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues*

20 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren*

21 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues*

22 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern*

^ no Malevolence

* no Vended

Jinjer is:

Tatiana Shmayluk - Vocals

Roman Ibramkhalilov - Guitars

Eugene Abdukhanov - Bass

Vlad Ulasevich - Drums

(Photo - Annie Atlasman)