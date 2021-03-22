JINJER Release New Album Studio Report Video #1; Fall 2021 European Headline Tour Announced

Ukraine's modern metal juggernaut, Jinjer, have proven that they will never lessen their relentless pace and continue to work overtime, earning them the reputation as one of metal’s hardest working bands out there today. With many of their videos cracking the million mark and each of their albums released so far are highly praised by critics, scene insiders and fans alike, the band never tires of distributing their mercilessly progressive, heavy metal music to anyone that will listen.

Jinjer have finally entered the studio to start working on their fourth album on Napalm Records. Given the working title #Jinjer4 by their fans, the band has been intensively writing new material over the past few months and it promises to be their most visionary and impactful release to date.

Bassist Eugene Abdukhanov commented: “Those of you who keep an eye on us must have already heard that Jinjer have been working on new material pretty much since the beginning of the pandemic. It is one of those situations where even the most negative and terrible predicament can sometimes have a positive outcome. Deprived of live touring, we managed to focus all our creativity and frustration and turn it into new songs which are, in my opinion- the best music we have ever written. It's complex but yet catchy as hell, groovy but with such a palette of notes, sounds and most importantly: feelings... this new album might take the whole genre of extreme music to a whole new level and raise the bar of musicality even higher for this band and the metal scene in general.”

The recording sessions are once again taking place at the Kaska Records Studios in Kiev, Ukraine together with highly talented and good friend producer Max Morton.

Check out the first Studio Report below:

Jinjer have also announced a short album release tour in 14 select cities around Europe, together with Swedish special guests and deathcore brutalists Humanity's Last Breath and French cinematic metallers Hypno5e. This package is not only a buffet of some of the most cutting edge bands in metal today but will also be the first chance to hear brand new Jinjer music live. While their Macro World Tour was suddenly cut short in March 2020 - Jinjer did manage to pull off the impossible in September 2020 by doing a short tour of Germany and Switzerland, making them the first Non-European band to cross International borders and successfully tour during the pandemic.

Tour dates:

September

18 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Majestic

19 - Jablonec Nad Nisou, Czech Republic - Eurocentrum

20 - Krakow, Poland - Hype Park

22 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

23- Rostock, Germany - Mau Club

24 - Potsdam, Germany - Lindenpark

25 - Aarhus, Denmark - Train

26 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje

28 - Reims, France - Cartonnerie

29 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

30 - Mannheim, Germany - Alte Feuerwache

October

1 - Saarbruecken, Germany - Garage

2 - Cologne, Germany - Euroblast Festival

3 - Strasbourg, France - La Laiterie

(Photo - Alina Chernohor)