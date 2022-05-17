JINJER Reveals New Drum Playthrough Video For "Copycat"

Together with Napalm Records, Jinjer drummer Vlad Ulasevich has released a brand new drum playthrough for the track “Copycat”. The song is cut from Jinjer's latest and most successful album yet, Wallflowers, which subsequently hit the top of the charts all around the globe upon release and met with stellar critical acclaim.

The “Copycat” playthrough video was directed by Kadim Tarasov of Mriya Productions and filmed at the LED cave “One” location in Kyiv. It marks the first in a three part drum playthrough series to be released. Originally planned to be unveiled in late February, the band and label decided to delay the video release due to the unexpected breakout of war in the band’s home country on February 24, 2022.

Although they were forced to cancel a North American tour with Slipknot and as well as a Latin American headline tour due to the war in Ukraine, Jinjer called upon their fans to help raise funds for their countrymen and women by releasing two special donation T-Shirt designs.

“Thank you all for your concerned messages and prayers sent to us over the last week, we may not answer but we are reading them and they mean the world to us. As you know, there is war raging through the streets and cities of Ukraine right now. Many people have little or no food or water and are very afraid of what tomorrow may bring. Together with Napalm Records, we’re releasing two new T-Shirt designs to raise funds to be donated to various charities throughout Ukraine to help with medical and food supplies, water and so on. If you cannot donate then please share this or any news related to what's really happening here. Each sale may save somebody’s life in Ukraine. Thank you.“ - Eugene Abdukhanov

100% of proceeds earned from these T-Shirts will be distributed directly to charity organizations of Jinjer's choosing and the band will update you on social media.

You can get both T-Shirts here.

Tour dates:

June

10 - Interlaken, Switzerland - Greenfield Festival

11 - Nickelsdorf, Austria - Nova Rock Festival

17 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting

18 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell

19 - Clisson, France - Hellfest Open Air

22 - Rome, Italy - Rock In Roma

23 - Verona, Italy - Rock The Castle

24 - Oslo, Norway - Tons Of Rock

25 - Cartagena, Spain - Rock Imperiumfestival

26 - Spalene Porici, Czech Republic - Basinfire Fest

29 - Lisbon, Portugal - Lav - Lisboa Ao Vivo

30 - Barcelona, Spain - Rockfest Barcelona

July

1 - Viveiro, Spain - Resurrection Fest

2 - Helsinki, Finland - Tuska Festival

8 - Ballenstedt, Germany - Rockharz Open Air

15 - Gaevle, Sweden - Gefle Metal Festival

16 - Bornhoeved, Germany - Blizzarrrd Rock Festival

24 - Selestat, France - Rock Your Brain Festival

27 - Tolmin, Slovenia - Metaldays

August

5 - Villena, Spain - Leyendas Del Rock Festival

7 - Gdansk, Poland - Ergo Arena W/ Slipknot

10 - Josefov, Czech Republic - Brutal Assault

13 - Walton-on-trent, UK - Bloodstock Open Air

19 - Dinkelsbuehl, Germany - Summer Breeze Open Air

20 - Hamburg, Germany - Elbriot Festival

21 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Dynamo Metal Fest

Jinjer is:

Tatiana Shmayluk - Vocals

Roman Ibramkhalilov - Guitars

Eugene Abdukhanov - Bass

Vlad Ulasevich - Drums

(Photo - Alina Chernohor)