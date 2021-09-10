JINJER's Wallflowers Hits Charts Worldwide; Additional Dates For 2021 European Headline Tour Announced

Jinjer released their new studio album, Wallflowers, on August 27 via Napalm Records. The band are already breaking the charts worldwide with the game-changing fourth offering.

Wallflowers, the successor to their third album Macro, is currently ranked at #7 on the German charts - marking their highest position in Germany so far - in addition to entering at #5 on the official UK Rock & Metal Album Charts. Plus, the band entered both the US Billboard Top New Artist Albums chart and Canada’s Hard Music Albums chart at #1, in addition to landing at #2 on the US Current Hard Music Albums chart and scoring several other top positions. Wallflowers has also gone on to gather numerous top spots in several other international territories. See all chart entries of this modern metal manifestation below:

Eugene Abdukhanov on the new album: “Growing creatively has always been a major goal for us. The day Jinjer stops reaching for new musical horizons will be our last day as a band. We could have churned out what our peers expected us to do, or produce ‘Pisces’ clones without end, but we’ve never done that and we never will. Instead, we wrote an album whose level of emotions range from the fiercest aggression we’ve ever had, to the most intricate melodies and melancholic vibes you could ever get from our music. We decided to rip apart all possible stylistic boundaries without regard to financial success or competing with our previous albums. Wallflowers is a different kind of album musically and visually. It’s about our identity as a band, as individuals and a clear statement that we are different from most artists… and that it is OK to do your own thing.”

Tracklisting:

"Call Me a Symbol"

"Colossus"

"Vortex"

"Disclosure!"

"Copycat"

"Pearls and Swine"

"Sleep of the Righteous"

"Wallflower"

"Dead Hands Feel No Pain"

"As I Boil Ice"

"Mediator"

”Wallflower” video:

“Mediator” video:

"Vortex" video:

Jinjer's exceptional precision of modern metal paired with tough as nails attitude has earned them a fiercely loyal, rabid fanbase and massive critical acclaim, making Jinjer one of the most talked about bands today and garnering them many sold out performances across the globe. Driven by their unmatched work ethic, as soon as they were able, Jinjer took to the road in Europe to perform safely and adhering to strict local regulations, providing diehard fans with a much needed oasis during lockdown. In early 2021, as society reached for a light at the end of the tunnel, the band moved forward, announcing plans for international fall 2021 headline tour dates that, within weeks of announcement, already began to sell out. In support of their masterful latest full-length album, Wallflowers, Jinjer have just announced additional dates for their EU tour, starting September 16, supported by French metalists Hypno5e and Ukrainian Metalcore unit Space Of Variations.

Jinjer is:

Tatiana Shmayluk - Vocals

Roman Ibramkhalilov - Guitars

Eugene Abdukhanov - Bass

Vlad Ulasevich - Drums

(Photo - Clément Thiery)