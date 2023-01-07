JINJER Share "Copycat" Soundcheck Bass Playthrough Video

Eugene Abdukhanov, bassist for progressive groove metal juggernauts Jinjer, has shared a playthrough video of "Copycat", shot during soundcheck in San Diego, California in December 2022. The son is taken from the band's Wallflowers album, available via Napalm Records.

Jinjer recently wrapped up their 2022 US headline tour with direct support from hard rock icons and special guests P.O.D. On December 7th they performed at The Fillmore in Charlotte, NC. Fan-filmed video of the entire show is available below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Sit Stay Roll Over"

"Teacher, Teacher!"

"Copycat"

"Home Back"

"I Speak Astronomy"

"As I Boil Ice"

"Judgement (& Punishment)"

"Dead Hands Feel No Pain"

"Vortex"

"Who's Gonna Be the One"

"Sleep of the Righteous"

"Call Me a Symbol"

"Perennial"

"Pisces"

Encore:

"Captain Clock"