JINJER To Release "Live In Los Angeles" DVD/BluRay In May; "Call Me A Symbol" Performance Video Posted

Ukraine’s hottest and most exciting band, Jinjer, have just announced their first official live DVD/BluRay, Live In Los Angeles, set for release on May 17 via Napalm Records.

Recorded and filmed on December 22, 2022 at The Wiltern in Los Angeles, CA, USA, this offering is intended to celebrate not only getting through the last few years in one piece, but also a celebration of the bands 15 year career.

Through their relentless hard work, matchless talent and non-stop touring, the four-piece has manifested its standing as one of the best live acts to date, gaining them a fiercely loyal, rabid fanbase and audience of millions of people at the biggest festivals worldwide – such as Hellfest, Rock am Ring, Graspop Metal Meeting, Download Festival and Rocklahoma USA, plus sold-out headline shows across Europe and North America. Together with the announcement of their new live offering, Jinjer have dropped a neck-breaking live video for “Call Me A Symbol”, a track originally cut from their chart breaking latest studio album, Wallflowers (2021).

Jinjer on Live In Los Angeles: “Our sold-out Los Angeles show at the end of our 2022 tour was the perfect time and place to do something special - something like a long awaited DVD/live album by Jinjer! The totally packed, legendary venue, the crazy west coast vibes, and most importantly, the band delivering it with full force after being on tour for 6 months around the globe - from Europe to Australia and back to the USA - made this an extra special night. For the fans who joined us that night at The Wiltern, it was an unforgettable concert, but now every single Jinjer supporter around the world can experience and enjoy an ideal set featuring our biggest hits from older albums as well as recent bangers. This is not just a DVD or a live album, but a celebration of the first 15 years of the Jinjer story, right before we move on to the next chapter…”

Watch the live video for “Call Me A Symbol" below.

Live In Los Angeles was a spontaneous decision by the band, recorded as raw as possible, to emphasize the passion that can come from a live show. This release is an explosive mixture of Jinjer’s discography - featuring fan favorites like “Sit Stay Roll Over”, “Home Back” and the game changing “Pisces”. The live album contains 16 songs in various audio formats, with some strictly limited: the Deluxe Digipack features not only a DVD, but also two more songs, “Wallflower” & “Disclosure!”, recorded in Paris in 2023.

With feisty growls and soul-shattering clean vocals, the live energy of frontwoman Tatiana Shmayluk presented on Live In Los Angeles leaves the listener breathless, whilst lethally groovy riffs and multifarious drums culminate to a technical masterpiece, cutting sharp like a razorblade. Live In Los Angeles is Jinjer at the top of their game - breaking every rule in heavy metal by doing things their very own way, and preparing fans for the next step of their world domination!

Live In Los Angeles will be available in the following formats:

- 1DVD/1BD/1CD Deluxe Digipak (DVD size) incl. Slipcase & 20 pages booklet

- 2LP Black Vinyl

- Ltd. 2LP Purple Vinyl (Napalm Records Mailorder exclusive) – strictly ltd to 300 copies worldwide

- Ltd. 2LP Yellow Vinyl (Napalm Records Mailorder exclusive) – strictly ltd to 300 copies worldwide

- Ltd. Die Hard 2LP Purple/White Marbled Vinyl incl. 20 page booklet & vinyl slipmat (Napalm Records Mailorder exclusive) – strictly ltd to 700 copies worldwide

- Ltd. 1MC (Yellow MC / Purple Print) (Napalm Records Mailorder exclusive) – strictly ltd to 200 copies worldwide

- Ltd. 2LP Clear Vinyl (Band Shop Exclusive)

- Ltd. 2LP White Vinyl (Band Shop Exclusive)

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Live In Los Angeles tracklisting:

Intro

"Sit Stay Roll Over"

"Teacher, Teacher!"

"Copycat"

"Home Back"

"I Speak Astronomy"

"As I Boil Ice"

"Judgement (& Punishment)"

"Dead Hands Feel No Pain"

"Vortex"

"Who Is Gonna Be The One"

"Sleep Of The Righteous"

"Call Me A Symbol"

"Perennial"

"Pisces"

"On The Top"

"Call Me A Symbol" (live) video:

Jinjer is:

Tatiana Shmayluk – Vocals

Roman Ibramkhalilov – Guitars

Eugene Abdukhanov – Bass

Vlad Ulasevich – Drums

(Photo - Lina Glasir)