JINJER To Release Wallflowers Album In August; Music Video For First Single "Vortex" Streaming

Teased over the last few months with just the hashtag #Jinjer4, Jinjer will release their new studio album, Wallflowers, on August 27 via Napalm Records.

Through their relentless hard work, non-stop international touring and critically acclaimed chart-topping releases gaining them over 250 million cross-platform streams/views - Jinjer are inarguably one of modern metal's hottest and most exciting bands today. The band has become synonymous with doing things their own way and breaking every rule in the heavy metal handbook, which is loudly evident on their highly anticipated fourth studio album and the successor to the groundbreaking Macro.

Eugene Abdukhanov adds: “Growing creatively has always been a major goal for us. The day Jinjer stops reaching for new musical horizons- will be our last day as a band. We could have churned out what our peers expected us to do or produce Pisces clones without end but we’ve never done that and we never will. Instead, we wrote an album whose level of emotions range from the fiercest aggression we’ve ever had, to the most intricate melodies and melancholic vibes you could ever get from our music. We decided to rip apart all possible stylistic boundaries without regard to financial success or competing with our previous albums. Wallflowers is a different kind of album musically and visually. It’s about our identity as a band, as individuals and a clear statement that we are different from most artists … and that it is OK to do your own thing.”

With Wallflowers, Jinjer once again prove their exceptional knack for mixing groove, prog, alternative and experimental influences to create a sound unlike anything that has ever come before it.

Jinjer’s first video and single, “Vortex”, drop jaws with a massive look and some serious groove.

Along with an impressive new music video, the band just dropped their hypnotizing first single “Vortex”. This first taste of the new album features Shmayluk’s vocal power entwining with the eclectic, propulsive spiral aura of the track, not only showcasing the four-piece’s tonal diversity, but also proving their individuality once again. The accompanying music video holds up a black mirror to current world events: Qualitatively in the absolute top league and featuring an interplay of potent band shots and virtual features, the four minute track devours the viewer with destructive energy, and on the other hand represents the gloomy, absorbing mood and oppression of an entire period of time.

Jinjer state: "'Vortex' is the first. The first song we recorded and the first single we played live (at Hellfest From Home 2021). This is a perfectly balanced song in our opinion. A story told through the music and it deserved a video to perfectly match it... The video is a journey, giving the single another layer, another message, as Tatiana sings about the burden of heavy thoughts and how devastating it can be, the video mirrors what the world has sadly become for many of us …"

Watch the video below.

Wallflowers not only presents a methodical and premeditated next step in the band's already imposing career, but moreover, it mirrors the personal adversities they’ve faced due to the worldwide events over the last year. Wallflowers is not only an upgrade to the progressive groove metal sound that all Jinjer fans crave, but also a sonic pressure cooker of technical musicianship, emotional fury and an intense soundtrack befitting the harrowing state of the world today. Hailing from the conflict-ridden Ukrainian region of Donetsk but now calling Kiev their home base, Jinjer truly do not mince words - or riffs - on Wallflowers. Their exceptional precision of modern metal paired with tough as nails attitude has earned them a fiercely loyal, rabid fanbase and massive critical acclaim, making Jinjer one of the most talked about bands today and garnering them many sold out performances across the globe. With nearly all of Jinjer’s releases composed between vans, backstage rooms and constant touring, Wallflowers continues where its predecessor Macro left off, only this time with less distraction and more time to focus on songwriting.

Wallflowers will be available in the following formats for now - more exciting versions will follow next week:

- Deluxe Box (Hand-Numbered Box, Limited Shirt (different sizes available), 7" Black incl. 2 Bonus Tracks, CD Digipak (Sleeve)) - Limited to 1000 Copies (Napalm Mailorder ONLY)

- Righteous Green, Black and White Vinyl (7" White incl. 2 Bonus Tracks, Signed Picture Offsetpaper 12" Booklet, Hand-Numbered Gatefold, Alternative Artwork) - Limited to 400 Copies (Napalm Mailorder ONLY)

- White Vortex Vinyl - Limited to 500 Copies (Napalm RoW/EU ONLY)

- Colossal Golden Vinyl - Limited to 500 Copies (Napalm NorAm ONLY)

- 1 LP Gatefold Vinyl Black

- MC (White) - Limited to 100 Copies (Napalm Mailorder ONLY)

- 1 CD Digipak + Shirt Bundle (Napalm Mailorder)

- 1 CD Digipak

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Call Me a Symbol"

"Colossus"

"Vortex"

"Disclosure!"

"Copycat"

"Pearls and Swine"

"Sleep of the Righteous"

"Wallflower"

"Dead Hands Feel No Pain"

"As I Boil Ice"

"Mediator"

Jinjer is:

Tatiana Shmayluk - Vocals

Roman Ibramkhalilov - Guitars

Eugene Abdukhanov - Bass

Vlad Ulasevich - Drums

(Photo - Alina Chernohor)