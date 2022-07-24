JINJER Vocalist TATIANA SHMAYLUK - "I Want My Band To Be One Of The Biggest Bands In The World, But Happiness Is The Priority"

Interviewed exclusively for the brand new issue of Metal Hammer, Jinjer vocalist Tatiana Shmayluk revealed that she is "losing her faith in music" due to the war in her homeland of Ukraine.

Tatiana: "I don’t feel like I can express myself enough to say what I really feel because there are no words to explain. So, I feel like I should give up… but then something makes me go further."

"I want my band to be one of the biggest bands in the world, but happiness is the priority. They say you cannot find happiness anywhere because happiness lives inside you, but I’m learning to appreciate my life. That’s my biggest ambition, to be happy and find inner peace, and for there to be justice for Ukraine.”

Professionally-filmed footage of Alestorm's full set at Hellfest 2022 in Clisson, France on June 19th can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"Call Me A Symbol"

"On The Top"

"Disclosure"

"Perennial"

"Teacher, Teacher"

"Home Back"

"Pisces"

"Vortex"

"Colossus"

Earlier this momth, Jinjer once again beat the odds: the band announced that with the support of the Ukrainian Ministry Of Culture, they have been granted a special exemption to exit Ukraine in order to help their countrymen the best way they can - through music. This also means that Jinjer’s upcoming EU festival appearances this summer are confirmed.

Bassist Eugene states: “We are very honored to announce that together with the help of the Ukrainian Ministry Of Culture, we have successfully been granted permission to travel abroad as ambassadors of our country to raise funds and awareness about the war raging back home. This is a huge honor for us as a band and as citizens. We will do our part to make sure that this war stops as soon as possible! Come support, dance and scream your hearts out for Ukraine!”

Find the band's tour itinerary here, and click here to see the special donation merch that Napalm Records and Jinjer launched to help raise funds for the people of Ukraine.

In addition to this exciting news, Jinjer released a surprise music video for “Call Me A Symbol”, taken off their latest album, Wallflower.

Eugene adds: “I think this video for ‘Call Me A Symbol’ will forever hold a special and unique place in our hearts as a band. Filmed on our short but awesome European Tour in 2021 tour that almost did not happen because of the pandemic, and now released at such a dark time in which our country has been invaded and there is war on the streets of our home. I really hope this video and this important time in history gives people a new perspective that there are always two sides to everything. Good and Evil, Just and unjust - cherish the good times and face the bad head on... but never ever give up.”

Jinjer is:

Tatiana Shmayluk - Vocals

Roman Ibramkhalilov - Guitars

Eugene Abdukhanov - Bass

Vlad Ulasevich - Drums

(Photo - Alina Chernohor)