JIZZY PEARL's LOVE/HATE Launch Pre-Order For HELL, CA Album, Now Available In March

Raised during the 80’s debauchery on the Sunset Strip and still going strong in 2021 - Jizzy Pearl's Love/Hate recently released the third single for Golden Robot Records, titled "Gonna Take You Higher", which is out now on all digital platforms. Listen below.

"Gonna Take You Higher" comes from the upcoming album HELL, CA. which is available to pre-order/add/save now and out on March 11 via Golden Robot Records.

Pre-order/add/save Hell, CA here.

"Gonna Take You Higher" was preceded by two singles, "Wanna Be Somebody" and "Soul Mama" which both show Jizzy in fine form and gives a strong indication as to what to expect from HELL, CA. Hear both singles below.

HELL, CA. is a collection of 10 hard-hitting rock anthems, all with that distinctive Love/Hate style, with Jizzy Pearl’s trademark vocals taking the songs up and beyond and the heavy guitars doing the rest.

HELL, CA tracklisting:

"One Hot Minute"

"Acid Babe"

"Gonna Take You Higher"

"Soul Mama"

"Hard to Say Goodbye"

"When You Gonna Come Home"

"Last Chance"

"Bruised and Battered"

"Wanna Be Somebody"

"Lonely Days Are Gone"

"Gonna Take You Higher":

"Wanna Be Somebody":

"Soul Mama":