JIZZY PEARL's LOVE/HATE Releases New Single "Wanna Be Somebody"

Raised during the 80’s debauchery on the Sunset Strip and still going strong in 2021 - Jizzy Pearl's Love/Hate presents his second single for Golden Robot Records, "Wanna Be Somebody". This latest track is the follow-up to recent single "Soul Mama’", and is available digitally now.

"Wanna Be Somebody" is the story of a girl that seeks fame and fortune in the bright lights of Hollywood, and ends up dancing on the dark side.

Love/Hate has been a fixture on the Hollywood Sunset Strip since they released their debut album on Columbia Records, Blackout In The Red Room, in 1990. The original Love/Hate released five records in the 1990’s and toured with such bands as Skid Row, Dio, Ozzy Osbourne & AC/DC.

Since that time singer Jizzy Pearl has kept the band alive with his own version Jizzy Pearl's Love/Hate and at the same time played, recorded and toured with such platinum artists as Ratt, L.A. Guns, Steven Adler and currently Quiet Riot.

"Soul Mama"