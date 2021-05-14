JIZZY PEARL’S LOVE/HATE Release New Single "Soul Mama"; Audio Streaming

Jizzy Pearl's Love/Hate have released the new single, "Soul Mama", via all digital platforms. Get it here, and listen below.

Love/Hate has been a fixture on the Hollywood Sunset Strip since they released their debut album on Columbia Records, Blackout In The Red Room, in 1990. The original Love/Hate released five records in the 1990’s and toured with such bands as Skid Row, Dio, Ozzy Osbourne & AC/DC.

Since that time singer Jizzy Pearl has kept the band alive with his own version Jizzy Pearl's Love/Hate and at the same time played, recorded and toured with such platinum artists as Ratt, L.A. Guns, Steven Adler and currently Quiet Riot.