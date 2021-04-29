JIZZY PEARL’S LOVE/HATE To Release New Single "Soul Mama" In May; Now Available For Pre-Order

Jizzy Pearl's Love/Hate will release the new single "Soul Mama" is set for release on May 14th via Golden Robot Records via all digital platforms. It is now available to pre-orde / pre-save here. The track is from Pearl's upcoming sixth solo record, Hell, CA, due for release in 2022. Pearl is known for his work in Love/Hate, L.A. Guns and Ratt.

Pearl issued the following update in September 2020:

"Yes, the recording process has begun for the new Jizzy Pearl's Love/Hate record. Drums by my old compatriot Dave Moreno, who has played on most of my solo records as well as playing in Love/Hate for many years. This one promises to be heavy - shake the dust off and get crackin' - 10 new songs and the process... starts... now!"

Dave Moreno commented: "Back in the studio recording drums on Jizzy Pearl's latest solo record here at Doom Room Studios in Los Angeles. We have done this many times before and all of the previous records are all awesome! This is sure to be another powerful rock and roll record with great tunes, big drums, guitars and insane vocals. Laying down simple beats that make you want to bang your head! Now let's Rumble!"

Love/Hate has been a fixture on the Hollywood Sunset Strip since they released their debut album on Columbia Records, Blackout In The Red Room, in 1990 – it received much critical acclaim and was awarded “Best Record of the Year” from both Kerrang! and Metal Hammer magazines. The original LOVE/HATE released five records in the 1990’s and toured with such bands as Skid Row, Dio, Ozzy Osbourne & AC/DC.

Since that time singer Jizzy Pearl has kept the band alive with his own version Jizzy Pearl's Love/Hate and at the same time played, recorded and toured with such platinum artists as Ratt, L.A. Guns, Steven Adler and currently Quiet Riot.