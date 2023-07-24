JOAN JETT AND THE BLACKHEARTS Drop Official Lyric Video For "(Make The Music Go) Boom"

Joan Jett And The Blackhearts have released a lyric video for "(Make The Music Go) Boom", featured on their new digital EP, Mindsets, available on Jett’s longtime independent record label, Blackheart Records. Find the clip below.

Featuring six brand new songs, the EP was produced by Jett, Kenny Laguna, and Thom Panunzio, and executive produced by Carianne Brinkman. Mindsets marks the first new music release for the band since their first-ever acoustic album, Changeup, in March 2022. Listen to Mindsets here.

The release of Mindsets comes ahead of Joan Jett and the Blackhearts’ summer tour alongside Bryan Adams. For tour dates and more information, visit JoanJett.com.

Tracklisting:

"If You’re Blue" *

"Whiskey Goes Good" **

"Shooting Into Space" *

"Rearview Mirror" *

"Before the Dawn" *

"(Make The Music Go) Boom" *

* Written by Joan Jett and Dougie Needles

** Written by Dougie Needles

"(Make The Music Go) Boom" lyric video:

"If You’re Blue" lyric video: