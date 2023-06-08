JOAN JETT AND THE BLACKHEARTS - New EP, Mindsets, Out Now

Legendary Rock & Roll Hall of Famers and trailblazers Joan Jett And The Blackhearts have released their new digital EP, Mindsets, on Jett’s longtime independent record label Blackheart Records.

Featuring six brand new songs, including the single “If You’re Blue,” the EP was produced by Jett, Kenny Laguna, and Thom Panunzio, and executive produced by Carianne Brinkman. Mindsets marks the first new music release for the band since their first-ever acoustic album, Changeup, in March 2022. Listen to Mindsets here.

Mindsets is a perfect blend of punk and rock n' roll that feels timeless and immediate at once, serving as a reminder of what Joan Jett And The Blackhearts are all about. Each of the six new tracks on the EP feature their own spin on the band’s signature tight instrumentation and heavy guitar riffs, effortlessly pairing with Jett's vocals that remain full of attitude and urgency. Both a voice and force to be reckoned with, Jett continues to deliver a sound of conviction and energy.

"If You're Blue," both the EP’s single and first track, sets the tone for the full collection through the band’s signature crunchy, distortion-forward guitar, hooky chorus, and Jett's powerful, snarling vocals.

“The last several years have been tough ones on the whole world. These songs reflect the various ‘mindsets’ needed to make it through the day, the week, the year, or the next minute. It’s a way to feel more connected to that big, beautiful, scary world out there, and in your head,” says Jett. “The Blackhearts and I had an incredible experience writing, rehearsing, and recording these songs. Dougie Needles, our guitar player, created great songs from which we built out the EP.”

The release of Mindsets comes ahead of Joan Jett and the Blackhearts’ summer tour alongside Bryan Adams. For tour dates and more information, visit JoanJett.com.

Tracklisting:

"If You’re Blue" *

"Whiskey Goes Good" **

"Shooting Into Space" *

"Rearview Mirror" *

"Before the Dawn" *

"(Make The Music Go) Boom" *

* Written by Joan Jett and Dougie Needles

** Written by Dougie Needles

(Photo credit: Shervin Lainez)